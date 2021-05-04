FX Empire Introduces New User Area Features, Integrates Reuters into News Feed and Releases IPO and Splits Calendars in its Latest Version

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New suite of features was unveiled by the financial publisher FXEmpire.com, including a user area featuring: A watchlist, followed authors, and bookmarks sections alongside new financial calendars.

Exciting news from FX Empire as their latest release showcases a large set of tools as part of their free-to-use service.

New user area features include:

Watchlist - This new feature helps FX Empire's users to set up a list of their favorite securities and be able to track and monitor their performance as part of their watchlist.

Followed authors - This new feature enables users to follow their favorite authors and analysts and stay up to date on any piece of research published by the their favorite authors.

Bookmarks - This feature allows users to bookmark the latest trading and investing news that capture their interest and come back to them whenever they want.

Improved News offering:

FX Empire integrated Reuters news and offers free access to its user base to the recently pay walled content. The media outlets will collaborate across 8 Languages.

Calendars:

Splits Calendar - This calendar displays real-time splits information. In light of the recent spike in trading volume coming from the retail users, splits are becoming more important than ever.

IPO Calendar - This calendar enables users to keep track of the recent and upcoming initial public offerings by company name, exchange, IPO price, public offering value, and number of shares.

"We hope that the new features will drive user engagement and increase retention. It is only our first step towards creating a financial home for our users," said Alexander Amdor, Empire Media's head of financial products.

FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.

