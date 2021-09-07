FX to Launch SOUND FX Campaign Utilizing Multi-City Art Installations to Engage Audiences Around FX Brand

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FX today announces SOUND FX, its multi-city campaign to promote its most popular properties including American Horror Story, Archer and What We Do in the Shadows among others which now stream on FX on Hulu. FX will collaborate with internationally acclaimed artists and sculptural designers to create outdoor immersive sound and art installations in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles, where fans can interact with sensory experiences built around genres in which many of FX's shows encompass including drama, comedy and horror.

Art installations at each location will showcase a particular FX genre through the soundscapes that it produces by featuring 'hero' shows that rise to the top of the soundscape. The titles featured in the art installations include key FX programs that have helped to drive affinity for the FX brand. Additionally, while on-site, attendees will be able to complete a digital quiz that will identify their FX profile and recommend shows for them to watch based on the results.

FX tapped the award-winning experiential marketing agency, Creative Riff , to produce the program in collaboration with SOFTlab, Emilie Baltz, and Vita Motus to create the sculptural designs. FX's full line-up of interactive art installations include:

New York City , September 9-13

Designed by: SOFTlab, a NYC based design studio that combines a research-based design practice with technology and craft

SOFTlab, a NYC based design studio that combines a research-based design practice with technology and craft Chicago , September 16-20

Designed by: Emilie Baltz, an artist whose work uses the five senses to tell stories that deepen engagement with self and society

Emilie Baltz, an artist whose work uses the five senses to tell stories that deepen engagement with self and society Los Angeles , September 23-27

Designed by: Vita Motus, a woman-owned, multidisciplinary production design firm driven by artistic passion and grounded in industrial expertise

