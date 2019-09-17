FX Veteran Joe Ziccarelli Joins Enterprise FinTech Symbiont

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbiont, the enterprise fintech creating the next generation of financial markets infrastructure using blockchain technology, announced the addition of Joe Ziccarelli to the firm. An institutional sales and foreign exchange (FX) veteran, Ziccarelli joins the Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC) group, working in tandem with Louis Stone and Will LaMartin. Ziccarelli will work directly with financial institutions and investors to help them lower risk, cut costs and create efficiencies with Assembly™, Symbiont's enterprise blockchain platform.

"Joe and I have worked together for over two decades and his instinct to capitalize on opportunities and drive growth is unmatched," said Mark Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Symbiont. "I'm confident Joe will make an immediate impact on Symbiont and accelerate the expansion of our FICC business."

Ziccarelli brings more than 25 years of experience in financial services, foreign exchange, institutional sales, operational and risk management with leadership positions at CLS Group, Jefferies, Bank of America, HSBC Bank and Deutsche Bank. Previously the Head of Global Sales at CLS Bank International, Ziccarelli played an instrumental role in strategically growing and establishing relationships with clients to boost the firm's volumes to record highs, settling close to $6 trillion in Average Daily Value by the end of his tenure. Given his track record and expertise, Ziccarelli was invited to join CLS to lower the risk of settlement in the market, known to be the greatest risk in foreign exchange, by growing participation and client service. He led the global sales effort and managed CLS's client network, which grew to over 70 direct settlement members, including the biggest banks across the globe, and over 26,000 indirect users of the service, which included Funds, Asset Managers, Regional Banks, Non-bank Financials and Corporates.

Prior to CLS, Ziccarelli served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Global FX markets at Jefferies, and also held the positions of COO and Managing Director of Global Foreign Exchange at Bank of America, COO and Managing Director of Foreign Exchange & Global Metals Sales and Trading at HSBC Bank, and Vice President of Global Liquidity Services at Deutsche Bank.

"I have been following Symbiont's trajectory for years and recognize the tremendous need for enterprise blockchain in financial services," said Ziccarelli. "Symbiont's technology is a real solution to critical inefficiencies in capital markets that have been largely unaddressed. Symbiont is growing rapidly and I am eager to hit the accelerator and introduce blockchain technology to institutions that are in dire need of it."

Symbiont's FICC team leverages Symbiont Assembly's™ unique capabilities to radically simplify the infrastructure of institutional capital markets. With Symbiont's enterprise blockchain technology, financial agreements such as bonds and OTC derivatives reside on a tamper-proof decentralized database that can be shared among institutions with no need for costly reconciliation processes.

