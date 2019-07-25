FX Wins Big at Newscast Studio's 2018 Broadcast Production Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FX Design Group is honored to have won in two categories and received an honorable mention in a third at the 2018 Broadcast Production Awards presented by Newscast Studio.

FX's work at WTVD in Raleigh, North Carolina was highlighted twice, winning Best Lighting Design (Local News), and receiving an honorable mention in the Set of the Year category.