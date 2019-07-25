FX Wins Big at Newscast Studio's 2018 Broadcast Production Awards
Jul 25, 2019, 09:44 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FX Design Group is honored to have won in two categories and received an honorable mention in a third at the 2018 Broadcast Production Awards presented by Newscast Studio.
FX's work at WTVD in Raleigh, North Carolina was highlighted twice, winning Best Lighting Design (Local News), and receiving an honorable mention in the Set of the Year category.
A second FX project, WNCN (also a North Carolina station), won Best Use of On-Set Technology.
These new awards will be in good company at FX, joining nearly a dozen previous BPA awards won over the past several years.
The entire team at FX Design Group is thrilled by these prestigious accolades, and thanks Newscast Studio for their continued recognition.
For more information and image galleries, click here.
SOURCE FX Design Group LLC
Share this article