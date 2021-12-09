FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University Joins Project N95 and Boston University To Distribute 20,000 Masks to Massachusetts Community Groups Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to surging COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights joined national non-profit Project N95 and the Boston University School of Public Health to distribute 20,000 protective masks to high-need areas in the state. The community sites receiving the masks include: La Colaborativa of Chelsea, People Incorporated in Fall River, YWCA Southeastern MA - New Bedford, YMCA Southcoast Swansea - Fall River, SEIU509 and Bristol Community College.

"As we enter the winter holiday season, we are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases across Massachusetts and beyond," said FXB Center Acting Director Dr. Natalia Linos. "A key public health strategy is to remove financial barriers to accessing proven preventive measures that reduce community transmission. We're pleased to partner with Project N95 and community organizations to make high-quality masks available for free and help ensure everyone has the opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones."

"Project N95 believes strongly that literally everyone deserves quality respiratory protection during the pandemic. Quality products need to be accessible, affordable and authentic," said Project N95 Executive Director Anne Miller.

"With the holiday season underway, I encourage the people of the Fifth Bristol District to protect themselves and their neighbors from COVID-19 by wearing masks and getting the vaccine, if eligible," said Mass. Rep. Patricia Haddad. "In the spirit of giving, Project N95 and the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard have made a generous contribution that will go far in reducing the further spread of COVID-19 and saving lives. We are grateful for this partnership with local community organizations, including in Fall River, to make this impactful donation of masks possible."

The donated masks were generously provided by Louis M. Gerson Co. of Middleboro, MA and Bona Fide Masks of Westchester, NY. Families seeking masks free of charge may contact Project N95.

SOURCE FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University