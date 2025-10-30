FXCubic Bridge: Achieves Record 3,000 Yards Retail Trading Volume Milestone

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FXCubic , a leading provider of liquidity aggregation, bridging, and risk management technology, announced that its flagship FXCubic Bridge processed over 3,000 yards in trading volume during September 2025, marking a major milestone for the company and reinforcing its position among the most trusted liquidity technology providers in the market.

What makes this achievement particularly significant is that, unlike some other providers, FXCubic's trading volume measurement excludes both double-counted and prop trading volumes, further reinforcing the accuracy of the figures and the genuine volume passing through FXCubic's systems regularly. This makes FXCubic's 3,000 yards of volume in a single month one of the largest true retail volumes in the industry.

"We're extremely proud to reach this milestone," said Ege Kozan, CEO at FXCubic. "It reflects not only our growth but also the investment and attention we put into performance and stability, while maintaining full functionality when developing the core of our product many years ago. We're pleased to see these efforts paying off after what has been an extremely volatile year."

Trusted by the Industry's Biggest Names

Over the years, the FXCubic Bridge has become the technology of choice for some of the largest and most respected brokers in the global trading industry. While already supporting the industry's most prominent trading platforms, the FXCubic Bridge remains the most adaptable and scalable bridging solution for mid-sized and large brokers alike. Its reputation is built on unmatched reliability, speed, and transparency, helping leading brokerages maintain seamless execution and control — even in the most volatile market conditions.

Performance Under Pressure

FXCubic became widely recognized for its exceptional ability to perform under pressure, delivering stable, uninterrupted operation through periods of intense market volatility — when other systems often slow down or fail.

Its advanced architecture, intelligent protection algorithms, and proactive risk management tools enable brokers to operate with confidence and efficiency, regardless of market turbulence.

"Our clients rely on the FXCubic Bridge to deliver speed and resilience in all market conditions," added Wassim Khateeb, CCO at FXCubic. "It's built to protect brokers and traders alike, maintaining execution quality and stability even when markets move fast."

Outlook for Q4 2025

With client adoption continuing to grow and trading activity remaining elevated, FXCubic expects Q4 2025 to be its strongest quarter to date, further expanding its footprint among retail-focused brokerages worldwide.

About FXCubic

FXCubic is a leading technology provider specializing in liquidity aggregation, bridge connectivity, and risk management solutions for forex and CFD brokers. Its systems are built to empower brokers to achieve greater operational efficiency and smarter execution. Backed by exceptional, hands-on support, FXCubic's team ensures partners receive fast, personalized assistance at every stage of their growth.

Contact

Mr. Andreas Georgiou

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809505/FXCubic.jpg

SOURCE FXCubic