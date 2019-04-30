FXEmpire Unveils the All-new Broker Directory

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FXEmpire.com, the leading multi-asset class financial portal, has recently unveiled its new and improved broker directory. The goal of the new section of the site is to offer complete transparency between the online brokers and their clients. Unlike in the offline world, with online trading, a client never physically meets or even speaks to their broker. This necessitates a third party putting all the available brokers on the same playing field, so a trader can have all the available data to hand, in order to make a more informed and wiser decision about who to trade with.

No Two Traders Alike

Additionally, traders have different needs and requirements when it comes to selecting a broker. For instance, choice of platforms, regulatory and regional preferences, type of broker model - direct access or ECN and preferred payment providers - for depositing and withdrawing. FXEmpire has conducted all of the legwork in order to help an individual quickly and easily select a broker for them, and built several tools to do so:

The Broker Filter and Comparison Tool

The Filter tool allows a trader to select from a huge variety of parameters and then using the Comparison tool to compare up to 4 displayed brokers side by side. This is by far the most visually effective way to make a credible decision about which firm to choose. The broker filter tool allows the reader to work through a variety of parameters in order to drill down to some of the most suitable and relevant brokerage firms on offer for them. Parameters include fixed spreads, commissions, minimum deposit amounts and more.

Broker Reviews

The broker review section of the site was designed to give readers the most objective and highly relevant information on each broker, which includes both the positive and negatives aspects and highly detailed platform walkthroughs. The reviews are conducted by a team of expert reviewers, whose job it is to explore the broker's offering in its entirety, in the capacity of a mystery shopper. The reviewers test out the customer service department and even try out the platforms and trade on them. Reviews are conducted in both the medium of written and video reviews. Reviews are a two-pronged approach, whereby readers have their own chance to leave reviews based on their own personal experience with the broker in the user reviews. Peers can now comment against these reviews and there is even the opportunity for brokers to respond to the reviews.

Best Brokers Pages

With up to 100 categories the best forex brokers pages display, FXEmpire's hand-picked selection of brokers that best fills each category. Examples include Best Brokers offering the MetaTrader 4 platform, Best CySEC Brokers and Best Australian Brokers. Readers can also use a side by side comparison of brokers featured in each category.

About us

FXEmpire , established in 2011, is one of the foremost financial portals, offering free access to trading analysis, live streaming data, up to the minute news and a comprehensive broker directory. FXEmpire is available in 21 languages.

For enquiries please contact: Noa Gans, +972-3-69-11-448, info@fxempire.com

SOURCE FX Empire

Related Links

https://www.fxempire.com/

