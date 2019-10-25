FYE and Funimation Announce My Hero Academia Collaboration

Next up is the exclusive Plus Ultra Cereal. Each box is packed with a tasty Ultra Berry Blast cereal that will help you become a hero in your everyday life. And if that isn't enough to wake up to, there's the exclusive Bakugo's Explosion Chocolate Bar. Each milk chocolate bar is loaded with explosive popping candy in every bite - just as volatile as Katsuki Bakugo himself.

This My Hero Academia collection is available exclusively at FYE stores and www.FYE.com for a limited time. "Go Beyond" before they're gone!

Catch the new season of "My Hero Academia" streaming now on FunimationNow and Hulu.

About Trans World Entertainment

Trans World Entertainment is a leader in entertainment retail and operates retail stores in the United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, primarily under the FYE brand and on the web at www.FYE.com. Follow FYE on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter.

About Japan Crate

Japan Crate is the leading Japanese culture subscription box that shares the experience of Japan through monthly crates of candy, snacks, toys, kawaii items, noodles and beauty products. Japan Crate's products include Japan Crate, Doki Crate, Umai Crate, Kira Crate and Gacha Crate.

Japan Crate has offices in Tokyo, Japan, and Los Angeles, CA. The privately held company was founded in 2014 and has grown to offer five crate types to an international audience. Learn more at www.japancrate.com.

About Funimation

Funimation, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Television, is a global leader in the world of anime. A fully integrated, next-generation entertainment studio, the company's fan-first philosophy is anchored in its omnichannel approach to its immersive offerings. From streaming and home entertainment to theatrical distribution and broadcast, Funimation's commitment to character-driven storytelling, combined with tech innovation and key distribution partnerships, provides audiences with multiple and meaningful touchpoints to connect with this immersive world. FunimationNow, a next generation streaming service, provides subscribers with instant access to their favorite sub and dub shows in ad-free HD on the widest array of platforms – including smartphones, tablets, TVs and gaming consoles. Funimation Films, the theatrical division of Funimation, acquires and distributes both anime and live action movies from prominent international filmmakers that appeal to the interests and passion of all types of fans. For more information about Funimation, visit funimation.com.

Contact: marketing@twec.com

SOURCE Trans World Entertainment Corp.

Related Links

https://www.fye.com

