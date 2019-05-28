FYE Announces SpongeBob x Op Exclusive Collection

The exclusive collection combines the iconic underwater characters from the show with Op's colorful cool aesthetic. The entire line maintains an ocean theme and contains beach fashion elements with sunsets, palm trees, beaches and waves. Vibrant colors are incorporated throughout to complement the bright graphic elements.

The exclusive sweatshirt features the classic Ocean Pacific logo along the sleeve and SpongeBob with his surfboard on the front and back, keeping with the origins of the Op brand – a theme repeated throughout the line. The high quality, limited edition apparel also includes several short sleeve tees with bands of color across the front and in show references like "Bikini Bottom Surf" and "Goo Lagoon Surf Contest". The long sleeve tee features all of the iconic SpongeBob characters in front of a rainbow with a colorful Ocean Pacific logo sleeve hit.

These products and more are now available exclusively at FYE stores and on www.fye.com .

About Ocean Pacific

Founded in 1972 in Southern California and now owned by Iconix Brand Group, Inc., Ocean Pacific is a lifestyle brand known for its laid-back, California cool aesthetic. Op's comfortable, sunshine-ready clothes and accessories dominated the surf scene in the 70's and 80's. Many waves later, the brand is an optimistic echo of the beaches and streets of Southern California's surf and skate culture.

For updates on Op, please visit www.oceanpacific.com and follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products

Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products (VNCP) oversees all merchandising and retail operations for Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), one of the world's leading multimedia entertainment companies and home to such powerhouse brands as Nickelodeon, MTV, Paramount Network, Paramount Pictures and Comedy Central. With a diverse portfolio spanning animation, preschool, youth and adult licenses, VNCP is committed to providing key partner development and innovative marketing solutions, ensuring the highest quality product offering across some of the world's most powerful TV and entertainment properties, including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Contact: marketing@twec.com

SOURCE Trans World Entertainment Corp.