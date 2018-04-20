FYE Launches Exclusive Tees in Collaboration with Neff and Nickelodeon

The collaboration follows FYE's widely popular Reptar collaboration that debuted last holiday season and featured the Reptar Bar and Reptar Cereal. The Reptar Bar recreates the iconic treat from the show where fans could bite into a delicious milk chocolate exterior to discover a tasty bright green frosting center, which turned their tongue green! FYE not only created the chocolate bar that turns your tongue green, but also brought back Reptar Cereal. It's no surprise that one of the main inspirations for the Neff collection was Reptar. The collection offers several styles and colors featuring the beloved Rugrats character and is part of a broader Nickelodeon offering at FYE.

These new styles are available exclusively at FYE stores and are available for order at www.FYE.com.

About Trans World Entertainment

Trans World Entertainment is a leader in entertainment retail and has created a 360° multi-channel experience reaching customers through physical retail storefronts, online marketplaces, and direct websites. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, primarily under the FYE brand and on the web at www.fye.com and www.secondspin.com.

To find a location near you, visit https://stores.fye.com/search.html. Follow FYE on Twitter http://twitter.com/officialfye and Facebook at http://facebook.com/FYE for the latest updates on movies, music and entertainment.

About Neff

Launched in 2002 by Shaun and Joe Neff in Southern California, Neff was the first authentic core snow and skate headwear company in the world. Neff is an active youth accessory brand supported by some of the biggest actions sports athletes in the world as well as key personalities across the globe. Neff World Headquarters is located in Irvine, California and is internationally sold in 45+ countries to select action sports retailers.

Today, Neff is growing faster than ever as it continues to evolve into active fashion. Neff continues to grow and stay on the pulse of youth culture while living by the anthem "Forever Fun."

