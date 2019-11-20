FYE's Krampus on the Mantle is a New Christmas Tradition

Krampus is a horned demon from European folklore that punishes naughty kids, throwing them into his sack. A poem on the back of the packaging details his evil ways and reads, in part:

Unlike St. Nick, who rewards good kids with toys, Krampus dishes out terror to bad girls and boys. Watching you children, no need for a letter, punishing naughty kids forever and ever. Sharp claws, pointed fangs, and menacing horns, if he decides you were naughty, from this world you'll be torn. Don't want to see Krampus? Don't give him a reason. Be good all year long. Survive the Christmas Season.

This figure is the perfect representation of the beast - it makes a great gift for any horror fan and is sure to give your naughty kid a fright. Add Krampus on the Mantle to your family traditions this year, limited quantities are available and its only at your local FYE or fye.com .

