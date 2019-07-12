FYE's San Diego Comic Con Pop-Up Shop is Now Open
Jul 12, 2019, 10:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FYE, for your entertainment, is back for San Diego Comic Con with a Pop-Up Shop in the same location, in Horton Plaza at 4th Ave and F St, just blocks from the convention center. The pop-up runs through the end of Comic Con with an assortment of limited edition exclusive products and shared convention exclusives. Look for new collaborations with Funko, Adult Swim, NEFF, Nickelodeon, Garbage Pail Kids, NBCUniversal, Aggretsuko and many others.
Convention Exclusives:
- Child's Play Cereal
- SpongeBob Con tee
- Aggretsuko Con tee and tote
- The Creme Shop Aggretsuko beauty products
- King Kill Kat Death Pepper from Andrew Bell
- Rick & Morty Con Tee
- Skate decks by Finesse featuring Quiccs, Andrew Bell, Sonic
- Shared San Diego Comic Con exclusives
Other FYE Exclusives:
- Exclusive Funko Pops
- Quiccs Teq63 Icy Grape - very limited
- Exclusive Stabby by Greg "Craola" Simkins
- Ron English's Popaganda - Monochrome Cereal Killers
- SpongeBob x Op Exclusive Apparel
- Garbage Pail Kids line of consumable products & tee
- Yu-Gi-Oh consumables and tee
- Bob Ross consumables and tees
- Ghostbusters consumables
- Dragon Ball Z Complete Series
- Exclusive Vinyl, steelbooks, box sets
- Stranger Things Cassette
- Game of Thrones Vinyl
The FYE pop-up will host fan experiences and signings throughout the convention. Visit the FYE events page for more details.
- Nickelodeon Characters Photo Op
- Tyler Bates Signing - Composer of John Wick & Guardians of the Galaxy
- Aggretsuko Meet & Greet and Life-Size Funko Box Photo Op
- David Kirschner / Don Mancini - Child's Play Creators Signing
- Ron English Signing
- Joe Simko Garbage Pail Kids Artist Signing
- Hi-Chew Taste Test Sampling
- Yu-Gi-Oh Speed Dueling In-Store Demo
- Game of Thrones Replica Weapons Display
- SalesOne Pop-Up with an Exclusive SpongeBob 20th Anniversary Pin
Find some of our exclusives online at www.FYE.com or stop by any FYE for our in-store Con experience, July 18 - 21st with special offers, items, and activities.
About Trans World Entertainment
Trans World Entertainment is a leader in entertainment retail and operates retail stores in the United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, primarily under the FYE brand and on the web at www.FYE.com.
Contact: marketing@twec.com
SOURCE Trans World Entertainment Corp.
