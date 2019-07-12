FYE's San Diego Comic Con Pop-Up Shop is Now Open

Child's Play Cereal

SpongeBob Con tee

Aggretsuko Con tee and tote

The Creme Shop Aggretsuko beauty products

King Kill Kat Death Pepper from Andrew Bell

Rick & Morty Con Tee

Skate decks by Finesse featuring Quiccs, Andrew Bell , Sonic

, Sonic Shared San Diego Comic Con exclusives

Other FYE Exclusives:

Exclusive Funko Pops

Quiccs Teq63 Icy Grape - very limited

Exclusive Stabby by Greg "Craola" Simkins

Ron English's Popaganda - Monochrome Cereal Killers

Popaganda - Monochrome Cereal Killers SpongeBob x Op Exclusive Apparel

Garbage Pail Kids line of consumable products & tee

Yu-Gi-Oh consumables and tee

Bob Ross consumables and tees

consumables and tees Ghostbusters consumables

Dragon Ball Z Complete Series

Exclusive Vinyl, steelbooks, box sets

Stranger Things Cassette

Game of Thrones Vinyl

The FYE pop-up will host fan experiences and signings throughout the convention. Visit the FYE events page for more details.

Nickelodeon Characters Photo Op

Tyler Bates Signing - Composer of John Wick & Guardians of the Galaxy

& Guardians of the Galaxy Aggretsuko Meet & Greet and Life-Size Funko Box Photo Op

David Kirschner / Don Mancini - Child's Play Creators Signing

/ - Child's Play Creators Signing Ron English Signing

Joe Simko Garbage Pail Kids Artist Signing

Hi-Chew Taste Test Sampling

Yu-Gi-Oh Speed Dueling In-Store Demo

Game of Thrones Replica Weapons Display

SalesOne Pop-Up with an Exclusive SpongeBob 20th Anniversary Pin

Find some of our exclusives online at www.FYE.com or stop by any FYE for our in-store Con experience, July 18 - 21st with special offers, items, and activities.

About Trans World Entertainment

Trans World Entertainment is a leader in entertainment retail and operates retail stores in the United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, primarily under the FYE brand and on the web at www.FYE.com .

Contact: marketing@twec.com

SOURCE Trans World Entertainment Corp.

Related Links

http://www.fye.com

