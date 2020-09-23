FYI Earns SBA HUBZone Certification

BELTSVILLE, Md., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FYI - For Your Information Inc., a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), is pleased to announce its certification as a HUBZone business by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA). The Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) program helps small businesses in urban and rural communities gain preferential access to federal procurement opportunities. The program encourages agencies to spend a given percentage of their budgets with businesses located in these communities, promoting growth in areas with proven economic needs.

FYI's goal is to target and build strategic partnerships in communities that have predominantly economically challenged populations. Through the HUBZone Program, FYI is deeply committed to local community engagement and diversity hiring by maximizing opportunities to recruit talented professionals providing training and development through federal contracts. By doing this, they will help to improve the lives of underrepresented individuals looking to find an upward career path, while giving current and future employees an even deeper sense of purpose and motivation to do the best work possible in and outside of the office.

FYI's ability to provide exceptional service and a long history of success has resulted in federal contracts with DHS, DOJ, DOL, GSA, NOAA, DISA and HHS.

About FYI –

FYI, a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), is recognized as a leader in the Human Capital sector, proudly serving Federal agencies since 1987 with Human Resource and Information Technology Solutions. FYI, is one of the fastest-growing federal contractors in the DC Metro area, recently winning the 2020 Enterprising Women of the Year Award and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Nina Bice

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE FYI - For Your Information, Inc.