FYLD Appoints Vice President of Energy and Director of Strategic Partnerships

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FYLD , the AI-powered field work execution platform for the global infrastructure sector, today announced the appointment of Cameron Barrett as Vice President of Energy in North America, and Aaron Robinson as Director of Strategic Partnerships. Together, Barrett and Robinson will strengthen the company's market position as FYLD continues to grow its global footprint in North America.

Barrett joins FYLD with 25 years of experience in the oil, gas, and energy industries, and will be responsible for the energy sector market development in North America. In his role, Barrett will bring FYLD's services to the latest energy production areas, and ensure product development and investments are aligned with market demand. Prior to joining FYLD, Barrett served as Chief Executive Officer at Field Safe Solutions.

"I was drawn to FYLD because our work is critically important to the health and safety of field workers," said Cameron Barrett, VP, Energy, North America at FYLD. "I am excited to be joining a company that is truly changing lives through technology, and to work alongside a seasoned and energetic leadership team."

Robinson, armed with two decades of experience in the technology industry at companies like Amazon Web Services, Weave.AI and Mapbox, joins FYLD as Director of Strategic Partnerships. He is responsible for upscaling the existing sales teams, developing strategic partnerships with key industry partners, and expanding the customer advocacy program.

"I'm passionate about helping people solve problems with technology solutions that are both impactful and tailored to their needs," said Aaron Robinson, Director of Strategic Partnerships at FYLD. "Joining FYLD was a no-brainer for me. It is my pleasure to work with a dynamic team that is helping customers empower infrastructure field teams and managers to make data-driven decisions in real-time, leading to greater safety, productivity, and quality assurance."

"Both Cameron and Aaron are tremendous assets to our team, and it is with open arms that we welcome them," said Shelley Copsey, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of FYLD. "I look forward to celebrating many shared successes as FYLD continues to revolutionize field worker operations through AI and real-time workflows, video site assessments, analytics and more."

FYLD prides itself on its team's smart work ethic, having an environment where everybody's voice is heard, and ability to take rapid action to drive benefits for its customers. To learn more about open positions, please visit FYLD's careers page: https://fyld.ai/career .

About FYLD

Founded in 2020, FYLD offers an AI-driven digital platform that empowers field managers to make proactive, data-led decisions in real time and transform operational processes and procedures with data. A unique collaboration between SGN, Boston Consulting Group's BCG X and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) FYLD is redefining the execution of field workforce operations in the infrastructure sector globally. Recognized as a breakthrough platform with awards from the Energy Innovation Council, CEMEX Ventures global construction tech startup competition and UK IT Awards, FYLD is ushering in a new era for productivity, safety, quality and sustainability in the field. Visit https://www.fyld.ai/ for more.

Media Contact

Caroline Phipps

Carve Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE FYLD