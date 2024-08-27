FYLD Launches FYLD ShowMe to Simplify Utility Issue Reporting and Service Requests

Enhancing and redefining utility management, efficiency and customer satisfaction

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FYLD , the AI-powered field work execution platform for the global infrastructure sector, today announced the launch of FYLD ShowMe, a utility customer self-service solution. The newly launched, scalable platform, enables utilities' customers to effortlessly and remotely report issues or request services, reducing downtime and enhancing operational efficiency – all through FYLD's proprietary video led work flows.

Utility providers today struggle with operational inefficiencies, low customer engagement and trust, a lack of data-driven decision making and effectively meeting compliance and regulatory requirements. FYLD's utility self service-solution empowers customers to effortlessly report issues and initiate speedy resolutions, or conduct self-surveys for new network connections. By bridging seamless connectivity with proactive customer service, FYLD enhances utility management with swift, user-centric solutions that redefine efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"Inefficient processes for handling customer-reported issues has long been an industry-wide problem. Utility issues are already stressful for customers, and long wait times with complex processes make these situations even more frustrating," said Shelley Copsey, CEO and Co-founder of FYLD. "With FYLD ShowMe, we're thrilled to deliver utility providers with a solution that bridges seamless connectivity with proactive customer service and redefines efficiency and customer satisfaction."

FYLD ShowMe transforms the way utility providers handle customer interactions by setting a new standard for service requests and issue reporting—streamlined, intelligent, and customer-centric. With FYLD's newest AI-driven systems, providers can take advantage of features including:

Enhanced Call Center Efficiency: Reduce call center volume by enabling customers to resolve issues independently, leading to improved call deflection metrics.

Augment automated systems with video data capture, offering richer insights and better support. Smart Knowledge Management: Build a dynamic, searchable knowledge base from video reports to inform and upskill technicians.

Build a dynamic, searchable knowledge base from video reports to inform and upskill technicians. Customer Trust: Build stronger relationships with customers by providing a seamless, transparent, and responsive service experience.

Furthermore, with FYLD's unique platform centered around job management and outcomes, all customer self-service videos attach to jobs, staying true to the FYLD promise of a single window to the field!

For more information on FYLD ShowMe, please visit: https://fyld.ai/customer-self-service .

About FYLD

Founded in 2020, FYLD offers an AI-driven digital platform that empowers field managers to make proactive, data-led decisions in real time and transform operational processes and procedures with data. A unique collaboration between SGN, Boston Consulting Group's BCG X and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) FYLD is redefining the execution of field workforce operations in the infrastructure sector globally. Recognized as a breakthrough platform with awards from the Energy Innovation Council, CEMEX Ventures global construction tech startup competition and UK IT Awards, FYLD is ushering in a new era for productivity, safety, quality and sustainability in the field. Visit https://www.fyld.ai/ for more.

