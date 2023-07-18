Fyle and Decimal team up to bring real-time expense management and simplified financial operations for SMBs

Fyle and Decimal combine to help businesses make more productive use of time.

NEWARK, Del., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyle Inc, the expense management platform, has teamed up with Decimal, a financial operations technology platform for SMBs, to automate expense reporting and credit card reconciliation.

Fyle's unique approach to expense management by integrating with all credit cards to provide real-time feeds, and its robust 2-way integration with QuickBooks Online made it an easy choice for Decimal to select Fyle as a technology partner. As soon as employees spend on their cards, they get notified via SMS and Slack. Employees can reply to the text with a picture of the receipt, and Fyle matches it to the right expense instantly.

This partnership means Decimal's customers will gain access to AI-enabled expense management software, the freedom to choose their own business credit card, and spend analytics to make efficient financial decisions.

"We have been working to build a world where not a single second is spent on managing expenses. Administering staff expenses isn't core to anyone's role, but it's time-consuming and frustrating", said Yashwanth Madhusudan, CEO, Fyle. "We look forward to working closely with the Decimal team to bring the combined best-in-class solution to SMBs in the US."

"By joining services with Fyle, we can help a broader range of businesses manage their expenses, categorize financials and develop scalable processes for controlling the spending across a company," said Matt Tait, CEO, Decimal. "Strong financial operations have to start with a strong foundation of processes, technology, and people."

About Decimal
Decimal solves financial operations for small and mid-sized businesses with bookkeeping, technology setup/support, bill pay, payroll, and more. By understanding the operations and the goals for each business, Decimal builds a blueprint for success by capitalizing on the best technology, processes, and accounting expertise for each area of business.

About Fyle
Fyle has the singular aim of reducing the time spent on expense management. Nestled within everyday tools like Gmail, Outlook, Slack, MS Teams, SMS, and email, Fyle provides employees a unique way of submitting expense receipts on the go.

Fyle directly integrates with business credit cards to provide real-time data feeds. Fyle's AI-enabled engine instantly codes & categorizes spend information, and pushes the data to accounting software like NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks Online, and Xero.

