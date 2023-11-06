Fyle and Sensiba Team Up To Deliver Real-Time Expense Management

News provided by

Fyle Inc.

06 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

Fyle and Sensiba have partnered to help organizations by reducing time to submit receipts by almost 50% and empowering finance teams with real-time spend analytics.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyle Inc, the expense management platform, has partnered with Sensiba LLP, a "Top 100 Accounting Firm" specializing in tax, audit, and consulting services, to automate and deliver expense reporting and credit card reconciliation solutions.

Fyle's ability to integrate with all credit cards to provide real-time feeds, and its robust two-way integration with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks Online, made it easy for Sensiba to select Fyle as a technology partner. When employees spend on their cards, they're notified immediately via text, email, or Slack. They can then reply to the message with a picture of the receipt and Fyle matches it to the right expense instantly.

This partnership compliments and expands Sensiba's software and service practices that already include Sage Intacct and outsourced accounting. It enables AI expense management to deliver spend insights and offer more control to finance leaders.

"We have been working to build a world where not a single second is spent managing expenses. Administering staff expenses isn't core to anyone's role, but it's time-consuming and frustrating," said Yashwanth Madhusudan, CEO, Fyle. "We look forward to working closely with the Sensiba team to bring the combined best-in-class solution to businesses in the US."

"Fyle's AI-enabled expense management eliminates time consuming and delayed expense reporting while delivering spend analytics to finance," said Kevin Shives, Partner, Sensiba. "It can be used standalone or alongside financial management solutions like Sage Intacct and QuickBooks Online. By partnering with Fyle, we can help a broader range of businesses manage their expenses, categorize financials, and develop scalable processes for controlling the spending across a company. Strong financial operations have to start with a strong foundation of processes, technology, and people."

About Sensiba
Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities. As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global.

About Fyle
Fyle has the singular aim of reducing the time spent on expense management. Nestled within everyday tools like Gmail, Outlook, Slack, MS Teams, text messaging, and email, Fyle provides employees a unique way to submit expense receipts on the go.

Fyle directly integrates with business credit cards to provide real-time data feeds. Fyle's AI-enabled engine instantly codes and categorizes spend information and pushes the data to accounting software like NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks Online, and Xero.

CONTACT: ratnika.s@fylehq.com

SOURCE Fyle Inc.

Fyle and Decimal team up to bring real-time expense management and simplified financial operations for SMBs

