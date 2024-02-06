Fyle Announces Integration with American Express®

New B2B payments collaboration provides Fyle users with even more ways to make payments by issuing American Express virtual Cards. Users can manage payments, expenses, and cash flow easily via virtual Cards.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyle, an expense management platform that works with customers' existing credit cards, today announced a new integration with American Express to offer U.S. Business and Corporate Card Members the ability to issue on-demand virtual Cards via the Fyle platform, with built-in controls, and enhanced security. To achieve this integration, Fyle is participating in the American Express Sync™ Commercial Partner Program.

"We are teaming up with American Express to give our customers access to the control, enhanced security, and cash flow management that come with using an American Express virtual Card, alongside the ability to automate receipt tracking, credit card reconciliation, and expense accounting with Fyle," said Yashwanth Madhusudhan, Co-Founder & CEO of Fyle. "The integration helps us provide an elevated user experience and more value to our customers." 

With the integration, Customers with an American Express Business or Corporate Card can issue unlimited virtual Cards linked to their existing physical cards using Fyle. The benefits of issuing virtual Cards are:

  • Establish specific controls for each on-demand virtual Card, including spending limits and expiration dates.
  • Pay suppliers using virtual Cards and take advantage of their American Express billing cycle to manage cash flow for their business until their Card payment is due.
  • Receive real-time transaction data and notifications via text messages to maximize visibility.
  • Automate receipt collection and make reconciliation faster with Fyle's expense management platform.
  • Pay with enhanced security by enabling employees, freelancers, and subcontractors to make payments on their behalf without sharing their physical Card details.

To learn more, visit www.fylehq.com/product/american-express-virtual-cards.

ABOUT FYLE

Fyle has the singular aim of reducing the time spent on expense management. Employees can submit receipts from everyday apps like Text Messaging, Gmail, Outlook, Slack, and more. Fyle's AI-enabled engine instantly codes & categorizes data, assigns it to the right projects & cost centers, and pushes the data to accounting software like NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks Online, or Xero. Fyle directly integrates with your existing business credit cards to give you real-time transaction data and automated reconciliation.

