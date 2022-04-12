Fyllo Agrees To Acquire Semasio to Supercharge Data Solutions for Brands Looking to Reach Innovative Audiences

Acquisition Will Strengthen Fyllo's Data and Targeting Capabilities, Support Company's International Expansion

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo , the compliance-first platform providing data-driven marketing and regulatory solutions for high-growth industries, today announced the signing of a Stock Purchase Agreement with Semasio, a pioneer in unified targeting for digital marketing.The acquisition will enhance Fyllo's Data Solutions, including its Data Marketplace, which offers the largest ecosystem of cannabis and CBD purchase data, with new targeting and distribution capabilities.

The acquisition not only enhances the companies' current solutions but it will enable Fyllo to:

Provide more sophisticated brand insights

Strengthen its data and engineering teams

Expand its data solutions to clients globally

"Fyllo has been sought after by both mainstream and emerging brands that want to reach some of today's most progressive, influential and active consumers. Semasio will not only enhance our data marketplace and extend our targeting capabilities, the company's technology and engineering talent provides additional resources to enable us to scale the Fyllo Compliance Cloud and serve new industries and regions," said Chad Bronstein, Founder and CEO of Fyllo.

Based in Germany, Semasio works with marketers to help them understand and reach their audiences, across 30 languages and counting, through three types of targeting: audience, contextual, and brand fit. Semasio provides future-proofed data solutions for brands that want to reach audiences based on what is important to them in the moment.

Semasio will continue to serve its portfolio of leading clients around the world, which include global agency holding groups, independent agencies, brands and the industry's largest technology providers. Its datasets and capabilities will also be integrated into the Fyllo Data Marketplace, which can be accessed by marketers directly or via all leading advertising platforms.

"Fyllo offers Semasio a unique opportunity to expand our current business, which provides data and targeting capabilities for marketers to connect with current and prospective customers, as well as to integrate our data and technology into the rapidly growing Fyllo Data Marketplace. Chad and Fyllo are creating the most compelling platform-as-a-service today, and we are excited to become part of that," said Kasper Skou, Co-Founder and CEO of Semasio.

Fyllo's data set remains the industry's largest and most trusted source of cannabis and CBD purchase data, which is available for planning and activation across today's leading Demand Side Platforms, Data Management Platforms, Supply Side Platforms and social platforms.

About Fyllo:

Fyllo is on a mission to accelerate the economies of tomorrow. Our compliance-first technology platform is trusted by high-growth organizations to target and understand consumers, activate omnichannel marketing and loyalty programs, and navigate today's ever-changing regulatory landscape. Powered by a market-leading regulatory database and the world's largest data marketplace of cannabis and CBD purchase data, Fyllo's software and solutions are used by Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands in highly-regulated industries. For more information, visit www.hellofyllo.com .

