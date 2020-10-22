Fyllo Announces Appointment of Christie Hefner to Its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo , a leading innovator in data, media and compliance solutions for highly regulated industries, today announced that Christie Hefner, the former CEO of Playboy, was appointed to its Board of Directors. In addition to Hefner, Fyllo has appointed three new strategic advisors: Samantha Skey, CEO of SHE Media; Shane Atchison, CEO of Wunderman Thompson North America; and Joe Raaen, Director of Global Strategic Partnerships and Programmatic Data Strategy at Annalect/Omnicom Media Group.

Hefner is a titan of business, as well as an activist who is best known for her role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Playboy Enterprises from 1988 to 2009. She was widely credited with developing and leading the execution of strategies that repositioned the company from its legacy domestic magazine business to a global multi-media and lifestyle company and building its institutional shareholder base. Currently, she works with several companies as either a director or strategic advisor, including serving as Chairman of the Board of Hatchbeauty Brands, the first company to offer both beauty and wellness incubation, changing the landscape of brand innovation.

"One pillar of both the Playboy Philosophy and the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation, which I Chair, was ending the war on drugs. It's been exciting to see the dramatic shift in recognition of both the health benefits of cannabis and the inequities of the cost of the drug war. Fyllo is very well positioned to both aid the growing number of large and successful companies in the cannabis space, and, even more, in opening up valuable ways for all brands to reach this dynamic market segment. I am pleased to be joining the board of this fast growing, dynamic company."

Today, one in five adults in the U.S. consume cannabis, and it is one of the fastest and largest growing demographics. With even more states poised to legalize cannabis this November, mainstream marketers are interested in leveraging this new audience for their brands. Fylllo is well-positioned to drive growth for brands with its proprietary data marketplace of previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD purchase data. The appointments will accelerate Fyllo's growth and adoption in mainstream verticals.

"We're thrilled to add Christie to our Board and have Samantha, Shane and Joe join our team," said Chad Bronstein, Founder and CEO of Fyllo. "As the cannabis industry matures, there's a new urgency for brands and marketers that work in highly competitive marketing spaces to reach this audience. We're excited to lean on their expertise as we help marketers and brands unlock new growth with new audiences."

Samantha Skey is SHE Media's first female CEO and has over 20 years of experience in digital strategy. When she joined SHE Media, she devised a social mission for the company that creates a 'triple bottom line' business focused on people, purpose and profit. Skey also serves on the advisory boards of The Ad Council, The IAB, Digital Ascendant, etc.

Shane Atchison is a 25 year veteran in advertising and digital marketing. Currently, he is CEO of Wunderman Thomson in North where he is responsible for driving transformative change for clients through consulting, data, commerce and technology services.

Joe Raaen started his career in finance, becoming the youngest Head Trader in charge of equities and equity derivatives at Genesis Merchant Group Securities. He joined Omnicom in 2012 where he quickly rose through the ranks. He is currently the Global Strategic Partnerships for Omnicom's Annalect and is responsible for building partnerships with leading data and technology providers globally.

