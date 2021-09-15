Fyllo Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Examination

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo, the leader in digital marketing and compliance solutions for cannabis and other highly regulated industries, announced today the completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 Examination.

To achieve this critical third-party assessment, Fyllo underwent a rigorous independent audit by Schellman & Company, LLC to ensure that Fyllo's security protocols and use of data meet strict data security requirements.

"We are committed to ensuring that privacy and security remain at the center of all that we do," said Erik Shani, Chief Product Officer, Fyllo. "Successfully completing the SOC 2 Examination shows our customers, partners and the market at large the importance we place on compliance."

SOC 2 is a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), which specifies how organizations should manage customer data, based on the following Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Fyllo was founded to help businesses in highly regulated industries scale through compliance-focused regulatory and marketing solutions via its comprehensive regulatory database, media and data solutions, and promotional solutions. By utilizing this compliance-first approach, Fyllo enables its cannabis clients to increase return on ad spend (ROAS) and increase the efficiency of campaigns at every size, while maintaining the integrity of its customer's data.

By completing this assessment, Fyllo reinforces its commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of customer data through rigorous testing of its day-to-day operations, security controls, and policies.

About Fyllo:

The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of software and services that enable organizations to navigate today's ever-changing regulatory landscape, streamline compliance and scale with speed. Mainstream brands also use the Fyllo Data Marketplace to target previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD consumers.

