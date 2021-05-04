Fyllo Continues Expansion of Leadership Team; Brings on Chief Financial Officer, Chief Legal Officer, and Head of People

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo, the leader in compliance-first solutions for highly regulated industries, including cannabis, has appointed Mamta Patel as Chief Financial Officer, Travis Moyer as Chief Legal Officer, and Tracey Felter as SVP, Head of People.

"We're excited to welcome Mamta, Tracey, and Travis to the team," said Chad Bronstein, CEO, and co-founder of Fyllo. "These are three critical roles that will enable Fyllo to aggressively scale across the cannabis sector as well as other highly regulated industries."

Patel, who was most recently Executive Director of Finance, Business Development & Corporate Development at OneSource Virtual, will be responsible for leading Fyllo's finance and accounting functions.

Prior to OneSource Virtual, Patel worked at Freeman Spogli, a leading consumer-focused private equity fund in consumer, retail and direct market investing. Prior to that, she worked in investment banking, getting her start in the technology, Media, and Telecommunications group at Bear Stearns.

"Fyllo has set an impressive growth record in a short period of time," said Patel. "I've worked across a variety of industries and disciplines, and am looking forward to joining the team in order to help grow this emerging industry."

Travis Moyer, attorney, and veteran cannabis executive joins Fyllo as Chief Legal Officer. Prior to joining Fyllo, Moyer served as Vice President of Business Development at Curaleaf where he managed organic and acquisition-based growth initiatives for the world's largest cannabis company. Moyer also served as Vice President of Legal and Strategic Initiatives at Grassroots Cannabis prior to the $900M acquisition of the company by Curaleaf.

"With a full suite of enterprise solutions rooted in compliance, Fyllo has helped the cannabis industry to operate like any other sector of the economy," Moyer said. "For many operators, Fyllo was the missing link that allowed them to execute at a mainstream level."

Tracey Felter joins Fyllo from local Chicago start-up, The Media eXchange (TMX) where she was Head of Human Resources. As a part of the Fyllo team, she will be charged with continuing to build a best-in-class talent practice. In addition to her work at TMX, Felter has also held similar positions at MSNBC, NBC News, iHeart Media, and Honeywell.

"Fyllo has already attracted some top-tier talent, and I want to help continue that track record of recruiting at the highest level to best serve our clients," Felter said.

About Fyllo

The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of software and services built to overcome the complexities of highly regulated industries. We deliver data, media, retail and regulatory solutions that enable organizations to streamline compliance, increase efficiencies, and scale with speed. Mainstream brands also seek out Fyllo's Data Marketplace to target previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD consumers.

