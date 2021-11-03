Fyllo Continues Expansion of Senior Team With Three New Hires

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo, the leader in compliance-first SaaS solutions for highly regulated industries, today announced the addition of key executives to its growing leadership team, including Robert Hucik as Executive Vice President of Engineering, Dawn Hartman as Vice President of Sales and Regulatory Databases, and Rachel De La Montanya as Regional Vice President of Media for the West.

"We're excited to bring on the best talent as we continue to expand our team to meet unprecedented demand from both cannabis and mainstream brands," commented Chad Bronstein, Founder and CEO of Fyllo. "These new team members will be instrumental as we scale our business to tackle the compliance and marketing needs of companies in both the cannabis sector and other highly regulated industries."

The appointments come during a period of rapid growth for Fyllo and the cannabis industry as a whole, as operators, product manufacturers, and dispensaries are quickly scaling to address new opportunities across the U.S. Companies across the cannabis supply chain rely on Fyllo's compliance-first solutions to navigate the industry's ever-changing regulatory environment and respond to growth opportunities with confidence and speed. For both cannabis and mainstream brands, Fyllo's Data Marketplace provides unparalleled access to cannabis and CBD audiences, a lucrative and rapidly growing consumer segment.

Robert Hucik will join Fyllo as the Executive Vice President of Engineering. Previously serving in Engineering leadership roles at OutSystems, Forge Rock, Midigator and Computer Associates, Robert brings over 20 years of experience and will work to expand Fyllo's engineering team.

Dawn Hartman is joining Fyllo as Vice President of Sales and Regulatory Databases. Previously Regional Sales Manager for Thomson Reuters, Dawn brings her extensive background in managing teams that sell integrated compliance software servicing law firms and government to lead and scale the Fyllo regulatory team across the U.S.

Rachel De La Montanya will join Fyllo as Regional Vice President of Media for the West. Rachel comes to Fyllo from TripAdvisor, where she spent the last decade developing executive relationships with agencies and brands. Rachel will help Fyllo accelerate its media business from both non-endemic and endemic customers in one of the largest growing markets in the West.

About Fyllo:

The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of software and services that enable organizations to navigate today's ever-changing regulatory landscape, streamline compliance, and scale with speed. Mainstream brands also use the Fyllo Data Marketplace to target previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD consumers.

SOURCE Fyllo