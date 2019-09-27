Fyllo Names High-Profile Cannabis, Marketing, Technology Executives Lorne Gertner, Jason Klarreich, Clive Sirkin, Katie Ford to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo, the world's first MarTech platform for the cannabis industry, today announced that Lorne Gertner, a prominent investor and entrepreneur in the North American cannabis industry, is joining Jason Klarreich, managing director of JW Asset Management, as an outside director of the company. Also joining the company's board is Clive Sirkin, former chief growth officer at The Kellogg Company, and Katie Ford, head of global brands for one of the world's largest tech platforms.

Additionally, Fyllo has extended its seed funding by $2 million since its founding announcement was made on September 4. The new funds bringing the company's total initial investment to $18 million.

"Fyllo continues to attract backing for its marketing technology from the best, most respected and influential names in global business today, from cannabis to media, technology, and advertising," commented Chad Bronstein, founder and CEO of Fyllo. Added Brent Skoda, founder and chairman, "This support—a validation of the market need for our services—is not only firmly establishing our operating position, but also creating momentum that will carry us well into the future."

Lorne Gertner is the current chairman of HG2 Capital Corporation, an investment and merchant bank in the cannabis sector. A serial entrepreneur with experience in startups, going public transactions, fashion, retail, architecture, real estate, finance and cannabis, Gertner is a co-founder and former chairman of PharmaCan Capital Corporation (MMJ.V, now Cronos), Canada's first publicly traded merchant bank in the medical marijuana sector. Also co-founder of Tokyo Smoke, Gertner was a co-founder and director of Cannasat Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYNA), the first medical marijuana company to be listed on the Toronto stock exchange.

Jason Klarreich is a finance executive with strong investment management and advisory experience within the cannabis, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors. He has managed JW Asset Management's investment process for both private and public equity transactions since 2006, having closed over 30 deals including Arbor Pharmaceuticals, TerrAscend, and Mettrum Health, which later became part of Canopy Growth. More recently he successfully managed JW Fund investments in Urban Leaf, Pax, Slang, Grow Generation, and Harborside, as well as Green Acreage (REIT) and Treehouse (REIT).

Clive Sirkin is a CPG executive with more than 30 years of experience at large multinational companies. Most recently he was Chief Growth Officer at The Kellogg Company, responsible for R&D, innovation, sales, marketing, research and analytics. Prior to Kellogg, he served as the chief marketing officer of Kimberly-Clark, overseeing all marketing across the company's B2B and B2C divisions, and group managing director at ad agency Leo Burnett. Sirkin serves on the boards of several companies in the media and technology industries.

Katie Ford is a world-class marketer with decades of experience in the media industry. After serving as President of the second largest global media holding company, Ford became Chief Client

Officer at marketing technology company Amobee, followed by her current position at one of the largest technology platforms, where she leads all global brand engagements. Ford serves on the board of a non-profit Journey's |The Road Home, that focuses on homeless prevention and Adenture2Learning that provides educational video content for grade school children.

About Fyllo

Fyllo is the world's first MarTech platform for the cannabis industry. Fyllo's CannaBrain™ marketing technology ingests and interrogates billions of data points, allowing brands to safely build and execute advertising campaigns while also enabling publishers to create and monetize compliant ad inventory. As a first mover in the industry, Fyllo's pioneering technology makes compliance at scale possible, helping the world realize the full potential of cannabis. Visit www.hellofyllo.com .

SOURCE Fyllo

Related Links

http://www.hellofyllo.com

