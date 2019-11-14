Fyllo Names Mitchell Kahn to Board of Directors, Expanding Depth of Cannabis Industry Leadership

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo , the world's first MarTech platform for the cannabis industry, today announced the addition of Mitchell Kahn to its board of directors. Kahn, CEO and co-founder of Grassroots Cannabis, will further broaden Fyllo's diverse expertise as it satisfies the critical need for advanced cannabis and CBD marketing analytics.

"Our goal, when building our board and executive leadership, has been to attract top individuals from a diverse range of brands and publishers," noted Chad Bronstein, Fyllo founder and CEO. "Mitch Kahn, like our other advisors and board members, shares the knowledge that there is a critical need for solutions that address both media and compliance. It's this knowledge that brings outstanding experts like Mitch to us."

Over a thirty-year career, Mitchell Kahn has demonstrated a successful track record of business management and entrepreneurship. After Illinois passed its medical cannabis program in 2014, Kahn co-founded Grassroots Cannabis to grow, process, and sell cannabis through a vertically integrated business model. Now with more than 61 licenses and over 600 employees, Grassroots Cannabis is the largest private multi-state operator in the United States, operating in eleven states.

In addition to leading Grassroots Cannabis, Kahn serves as co-founder and chairman of Frontline Real Estate Partners, a Chicago-based real estate investment and advisory company founded in 2010. Prior to forming Frontline, Kahn co-founded and served as president and CEO of Hilco Real Estate, one of the country's leading real estate restructuring, disposition valuation and appraisal firms. He also served for eight years as senior vice president of real estate for retail sporting goods chain Sportmart.

"As our industry has grown, it has become evident that online publishers, as well cannabis brands themselves, need to become savvier and more knowledgeable about how to address market needs," stated Kahn. "There is a huge need to modernize. Solutions like Fyllo's are what we need to get us to media compliance at the levels brands and publishers require."

About Fyllo

Fyllo is the world's first MarTech platform for the cannabis industry. Fyllo's CannaBrain™ marketing technology ingests and interrogates billions of data points, allowing brands to safely build and execute advertising campaigns while also enabling publishers to create and monetize compliant ad inventory. As a first mover in the industry, Fyllo's pioneering technology makes compliance at scale possible, helping the world realize the full potential of cannabis. Visit www.hellofyllo.com .

SOURCE Fyllo

Related Links

http://www.hellofyllo.com

