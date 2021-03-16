Fyllo Taps Former Omnicom Executive Joe Raaen to Join Company as Vice President of Product Management

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo, the leader in digital marketing and compliance solutions for highly regulated industries, today announced that it has appointed media and data leader Joe Raaen as Vice President of Product Management. He will report directly to Chief Product Officer, Erik Shani. In addition, Roxanne Taylor, an accomplished and recognized marketing professional, will join the Fyllo Board of Directors.

Raaen comes from Omnicom Group where he was Director of Global Strategic Partnerships for Annalect, Omnicom Groups' data, and analytics hub. He worked across all media and data partners to build products for Omnicom agencies. For nearly a decade, Raaen managed negotiations and strategy around partnerships for global data partners that are integrated into platforms used by all agencies across Omnicom Group.

"Joe's deep media and data experience will be incredibly valuable as we continue to build out the Fyllo Data Marketplace to serve mainstream brands and agencies," said Shani. "With Joe on board, Fyllo will continue to develop products that allow our clients to push boundaries while maintaining compliance."

"Since inception, Fyllo has placed a premium on high-quality data. The Company's innovation in this area is one of the many reasons I'm excited to join the organization," said Raaen. "I look forward to working with Fyllo's product and engineering teams to scale our data-driven products and solutions."

Roxanne Taylor brings to the Fyllo Board more than three decades of experience helping the world's biggest companies build their brands and tell their stories on a global stage. Taylor currently serves as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for a preeminent Cancer Center in New York and previously served as Accenture's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for more than ten years, overseeing the company's global marketing and communications activities.

"Roxanne brings a wealth of knowledge from highly regulated industries to our Board," said Chad Bronstein, founder and CEO of Fyllo. "Her experience in leading the marketing efforts for some of the most trusted companies in the healthcare and technology space will be invaluable as we evolve and extend our solutions."

"This role with Fyllo aligns perfectly with my focus on the digital transformation of industries and how technology can be used to empower people to drive innovation," commented Roxanne. "I look forward to joining the Board and helping the Company continue to pave the way in providing streamlined, compliant solutions."

The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of software and services built to overcome the complexities of highly regulated industries. We deliver data, media, retail and regulatory solutions that enable organizations to streamline compliance, increase efficiencies, and scale with speed. Mainstream brands also seek out Fyllo's Data Marketplace to target previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD consumers.

