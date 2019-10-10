FYR Diagnostics receives grant from the National Institutes of Health to advance epilepsy diagnostic test

MISSOULA, Mont., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FYR Diagnostics LLC, a privately held, Montana-based company focused on developing novel diagnostic technologies, today announced that the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has awarded the company $333,824, for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant. The two-year Phase I award is for FYR Diagnostics to develop biomarkers of certain types of epilepsy, which may be used in diagnostic kits. The grant has the potential to provide a total of $618,086 in nondilutive financing.

"We value and appreciate the NIH's support and validation of our diagnostic development endeavors," said Sarj Patel, PhD co-Principal Investigator and President of FYR. "This award allows us to further advance our previous, successful efforts, which we plan to ultimately commercialize."

FYR Diagnostics is growing rapidly to support its research goals. This grant, as well as support from Two Bear Capital and funding from other grant resources, has allowed the company to train and onboard several new team members in Montana.

"This NIH-supported research effort falls closely in line with FYR Diagnostic's mission to develop diagnostic tools and detection technologies for diseases with large unmet needs, ranging from human health to agriculture," said Chris Booth, PhD Director of Research and Development. "Our goal is to not only to hit the milestones of this grant, but to also continue development until commercialization in the clinic."

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43NS113682. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About FYR Diagnostics

FYR Diagnostics is a Montana-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technology for diagnostics and testing in human health, life sciences, and agriculture. For more information, visit fyrdiagnostics.com.

