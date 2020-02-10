Fyusion Names Neil Feuling Senior Director of Business Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyusion , which enables the creation of beautiful 3D images with deep AI understanding, today announced Neil Feuling has joined the company as senior director of business development. Feuling will lead automotive partnership and growth initiatives for Fyusion spanning wholesale, retail, sell and trade, rental, mobility, repair and service, and insurance.

Fyusion enables the creation of stunning 3D images using smartphones or almost any camera, and is the only technology company to combine high-quality 3D visuals with robust artificial intelligence in a highly scalable, enterprise-ready software solution.

"Neil is a seasoned business development leader, and his focus on the automotive industry over the last decade will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach," said Keith Martin, Fyusion vice president of business development and marketing. "As AI-driven 3D imaging solutions gain traction in the automotive industry and society in general, Neil's experience will help accelerate our growth."

Most recently, Feuling served as vice president of business development at Autolist, a fast-growing mobile app for car searchers which was recently acquired by CarGurus. He has also held strategy and business development positions at LeEco/Faraday Future, a global autonomous electric vehicle OEM; Beepi, a peer-to-peer vehicle marketplace; and Cars.com, a leading digital marketplace that connects car shoppers with sellers.

"With over 100 patents behind its technology and relationships with several automotive industry leaders, Fyusion is well positioned for the future," said Feuling. "I'm excited to help Fyusion further its footprint and enhance its growing list of automotive partners."

Feuling earned an MBA in Marketing and Entrepreneurship and a master's degree in Finance from DePaul University, Kellstadt Graduate School of Business.

About Fyusion Inc.

At the intersection of artificial intelligence and 3D imaging, there is immeasurable potential for enterprises to improve how people live and work. Fyusion Inc. opens the possibilities of AI-driven 3D imaging by making these cutting-edge technologies accessible to enterprises. With over 100 patents, we build next-generation applications with a focus on the automotive, vehicle inspections, and e-commerce industries. For more information, visit www.Fyusion.com. Or, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

