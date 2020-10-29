Fyusion Partners with DealerCenter to Empower Dealerships with 3D Vehicle Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyusion , which enables the creation of beautiful 3D images with deep AI understanding, today announced its .fyuse technology is powering 3D imaging in DealerCenter by Nowcom as part of their cloud-based suite of dealer management solutions. The joint product will be marketed as DC 360, and enables auto dealers to showcase vehicles with high-resolution 3D images that have been demonstrated to increase time on vehicle detail pages (VDPs) and accelerate sales.

DealerCenter's DC 360 3D vehicle imaging powered by Fyusion showcases vehicles inside and out with rich 3D images that include feature tags which allow customers to explore even deeper. These 3D images can be created in just a couple of minutes using most common smartphones.

"We are excited to partner with DealerCenter to provide an easy-to-use, highly effective 3D imaging solution that takes auto merchandising to the next level, " said Radu B. Rusu, CEO and cofounder of Fyusion. "DealerCenter provides a uniquely comprehensive, end-to-end solution for running a car dealership, and we're pleased to provide a key element that will add value for thousands of dealers and their customers."

DC 360 gives auto dealers the power to provide customers with an immersive, 3D view of vehicles in just one click, so that customers can engage with that image to evaluate all dimensions of the vehicle, inside and out. Dealers can save the image and share it directly with customers via text, email or messaging apps. Benefits include:

Accelerate sales: Testing has shown that 3D images yield more time on VDPs and accelerate sales

"Fyusion is a great partner with a powerful product that aligns perfectly with our mission to provide independent dealers with innovative solutions to help drive their business," said Jesse Martin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for DealerCenter. "Today, dealers need more tools to help engage online car shoppers and cost-effectively compete with franchise stores. This integrated partnership with Fyusion checks both those boxes."

Fyusion technology is leveraged by large automotive wholesalers and national auto retailers, along with individual dealerships. More information and interactive demos can be found at https://get.dealercenter.com/dc-360/

About Fyusion Inc.

At the intersection of artificial intelligence and 3D imaging, there is immeasurable potential for enterprises to improve how people live and work. Fyusion Inc. opens the possibilities of AI-driven 3D imaging by making these cutting-edge technologies accessible to enterprises. With over 100 patents, we build next-generation applications with a focus on the automotive, vehicle inspections, and e-commerce industries. For more information, visit www.Fyusion.com . Or, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About DealerCenter

DealerCenter.com is an all-in-one, web-based, Dealer Management System designed to fit the needs of the independent dealer. Through direct integrations with other industry-leading solutions, DealerCenter provides used car dealers full control over their sales, inventory & customer management, digital marketing, financing, credit bureau reports, book services, and more.

