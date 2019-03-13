FYZICAL Holdings Acquires FYZICAL Las Vegas

SARASOTA, Fla., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL Holdings now owns and operates four franchise locations, or Centers of Excellence, in the Las Vegas area. FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers, the fastest-growing network of physical therapy, balance and wellness centers, is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla. and operates a successful franchise model that now includes these four corporate-owned clinics with another 10 brand Centers of Excellence located in Southwest Florida. With this growing number of Center of Excellence clinics, FYZICAL continues delivering competitive advantages for its franchisees and, ultimately, its clients by offering cutting-edge technologies, business systems, marketing support strategies and value drivers for clients.

Similar to each FYZICAL franchisee, every Center of Excellence has unique attributes and those in the Las Vegas valley are no exception. "This growth supports our overall strategy of innovation and the acquisition of the Las Vegas market not only allows us to expand the footprint of our Centers of Excellence, this also underscores our commitment to multi-unit ownership within our family of franchisees," said Brian Belmont, CEO of FYZICAL Holdings. "We're looking forward to bringing the FYZICAL offering to even more new markets this year and the evolution of the Las Vegas market is further evidence of that vision."

FYZICAL Las Vegas opened four area physical therapy and balance centers in 2013 and, through this acquisition, FYZICAL Holdings will continue successful operation of these four clinics: two in Summerlin (Buffalo and Cheyenne), one in central Las Vegas (Jones) and one located in Henderson (Pecos). The talented staff in these clinics has more than 219 years of clinical treatment experience, has collectively earned 387 certifications in addition to 167 years of combined undergraduate and post-graduate training and will remain a trusted resource for the Las Vegas community.

With this transfer of ownership to FYZICAL Holdings, residents of the Las Vegas valley will continue to have unprecedented access to industry leading orthopedic rehabilitation services, balance and fall prevention therapy, vestibular rehabilitation services, sports therapy and athletic performance training.

About FYZICAL Holdings

FYZICAL is the fastest-growing system of physical therapy, balance and healthy lifestyle centers in the United States and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. With more than 350 centers in 44 states, FYZICAL is changing the face of health care through accessibility and a revolutionary franchise business model. For more information on converting an existing physical therapy practice to a FYZICAL location, visit FYZICALFranchise.com. To learn more about FYZICAL, treatment protocols and to interact with the brand on social media, visit fyzical.com.

CONTACT: Keri Bonfili, keri@thekbonfili.com

SOURCE FYZICAL Holdings

Related Links

http://fyzical.com

