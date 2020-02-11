FYZICAL Ranks No. 1 in Physical Therapy Franchises on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With 406 centers spanning 45 states, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center is the fastest-growing physical therapy franchise in the United States. Through a holistic, whole-body approach, FYZICAL not only helps clients to recover from injury and surgery, but also takes rehabilitation a step further to help clients achieve optimal wellness to regain their love of life—and even learn new skills. This fine-tuned and innovative approach to physical therapy led FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center to be awarded Entrepreneur Magazine's No. 1 Franchise in the physical therapy category.

Additionally, FYZICAL was also ranked the No. 33 franchise overall in the magazine's annual Franchise 500 list. The company was also recognized on the Franchises of the Future list from December 2019.

"After just ranking on the Franchise Times Top 200+, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises, this recognition from Entrepreneur Magazine as the No. 1 franchise in the physical therapy category is truly meaningful to us and what we are trying to accomplish as we grow both our franchise and patient base across the U.S.," said FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center's CEO Brian Belmont.

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center's recognition as the No. 1 franchise in the physical therapy category is a significant achievement, as there are approximately 24,000 physical therapy franchises across the U.S. On top of that, Entrepreneur Magazine evaluates over 1,100 companies using a five-pillar system, designed to pinpoint the strongest brands, especially ones that are constantly evolving and innovating to keep up with changing trends and technology.

Entrepreneur's five-pillar systems evaluates franchises as follows:

Cost and fees: Includes the franchise fee, total investment and royalty fees.

Size and growth: This counts open and operating units, growth rates and unit closures.

Support: Considers training times, marketing support, operational support, franchisor infrastructure, financing availability and litigation.

Brand strength: Considers social media, system size, years in business and years in franchising.

Financial strength and stability: Considers the franchisor's audited financial statements.

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center is well-poised to continue its remarkable growth and position itself as a household name in the physical therapy category. Each FYZICAL center offers a wide variety of services and is equipped to address a range of diagnoses and concerns including dizziness, balance and neurologic issues and pelvic health. With its balance center, franchisees are able to provide NASA-developed technology that helps patients achieve maximal wellbeing, all while providing a profitable business model that positions FYZICAL as the most recognizable, go-to authority on treatment of vestibular issues.

The majority of FYZICAL locations are converted independent physical therapy private practice owners who were looking to optimize their business efficiencies, drive lasting growth and better position themselves for the future. While FYZICAL is a national franchise, the corporate team celebrates independent, local operators and understands the importance of maintaining local community relationships.

"People come to us for all reasons, and we are making a difference, no matter if we are helping someone recover from an injury or increasing someone's quality of life who has lived with a physical ailment for years," Belmont said. "As we look to expand our franchise presence by converting existing physical therapy practices into our national footprint, there couldn't be a better time to join our FYZICAL family."

FYZICAL encourages both new and existing business owners to apply for franchise ownership within the system.

About FYZICAL

FYZICAL is the fastest-growing physical therapy franchise in the United States and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. With more than 400 centers in 45 states, FYZICAL's revolutionary business model is designed to optimize profitability and growth, and the company offers comprehensive patient care through unique balance protocols and healthy lifestyle products and services. FYZICAL is a champion of patient choice and direct access, and a leader in the future of health, wellness and preventative care. For more information on joining the FYZICAL family, visit FYZICALFranchise.com.

SOURCE FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers