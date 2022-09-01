FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers is "Fighting the Fall" this September

Falls are the most common cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries in older adults. FYZICAL's fall prevention programs are here to help.

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, the physical therapy franchise brand and leader in balance and vestibular therapies, is "Fighting the Fall" all September long. Aging is generally associated with a decline in physical fitness, balance, flexibility, and strength. With over one in four seniors falling annually, this population is at a greater risk for long-term consequences related to their falls.

While FYZICAL focuses on fall prevention and balance retraining all year long, September is home to National Falls Prevention Day (9/22) and the National Council of Aging's Falls Awareness Week (9/18-9/24). With over 470 locations across 45 states, some clinics are offering balance and fall screenings to identify fall risk among middle-aged and older individuals.

FYZICAL has the experience, knowledge, and tools to help identify if you or a loved one are at risk of falling. Their fall risk screenings include a subjective questionnaire and static and dynamic balance exercises including the simple 10-second single-legged stance exercise, which has been proven to be a strong predictor of survival in fall patients.

In a recent study by the British Journal of Sports Medicine, just over 20% of participants could not successfully complete the 10-second single-legged stance hold. Balance screenings are not standard in routine physical examinations of middle-aged and older patients, so it is important that they seek the information elsewhere to stay informed. The best way to prevent injury among friends and family is to be aware of who is at risk.

"It is our duty, as a company and as PT professionals, to help our communities across the country. We believe that Balance is Core to your Wellness! It is our hope to spread awareness of the dangers of falling, as falls affect everyone, regardless of age," explained Dr. Rick Douglass, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT and President of Franchise Operations for FYZICAL. "Each FYZICAL location also specializes in balance therapy and vestibular rehabilitation, both vital to improving patients' quality of life. We strive to empower our patients, every day, with the knowledge and skills they need to live safer, healthier lives."

