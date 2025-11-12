FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Names Craig O'Neil President of Clinical Operations

Experienced Clinician to Fuel FYZICAL's Sustainable Growth and Innovation

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers announced today the appointment of Craig O'Neil as President of Clinical Operations. A physical therapist with nearly three decades of experience, O'Neil previously served as Chief Clinical Officer at Upstream Rehabilitation and Results Physiotherapy, where he oversaw more than 4,000 clinicians and led initiatives that delivered industry-leading clinical outcomes and clinician development.

O'Neil's career is defined by leading large-scale clinical networks and elevating standards of care across the country. He has guided and supported 1,200+ clinics, championing the development and delivery of a comprehensive outcome-measures system – a framework that not only raised clinical quality, but also informed payer negotiations, improved system performance, and kept patient care at the forefront.

At FYZICAL, O'Neil will build on this proven track record to advance clinical excellence at scale. His leadership will focus on attracting and retaining top clinical talent, empowering clinicians with evidence-based development pathways, and ensuring every clinic thrives under a culture of excellence and support.

"I'm thrilled to join FYZICAL and build on a culture where clinical quality and patient outcomes come first," said Craig O'Neil, President of Clinical Operations at FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers. "Together we will build the systems and support that help every clinic thrive, ensuring the right care is delivered the right way, every time."

By tightly aligning clinical quality with operational outcomes, O'Neil will help further position FYZICAL as a healthcare company first – one that delivers meaningful results for patients, providers, and partners alike. His expertise and passion will strengthen FYZICAL's clinical foundation, empower teams, drive innovation, and ensure every patient receives the highest standard of treatment.

"FYZICAL is entering its next phase of expansion, and that requires best-in-class leadership," said Wayne Cavanaugh, CEO of FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers. "Craig brings the rare blend of clinical rigor, operational experience, and people-first focus that will elevate our outcomes at scale."

