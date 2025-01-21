FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Shows Strength with Impressive 2024 Growth

Leading Physical Therapy Franchise Finished the Year with 80 Openings and 620 Total Clinics; Celebrates Accolades from Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Business Review and Inc.com

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers , the country's fastest-growing FYZICAL therapy franchise, is celebrating an outstanding 2024 with the opening of 80 new clinics and 57 new franchise agreements signed throughout the year. Clinic openings in Boise, ID, Cypress, TX, Sparks, NV, and Escanaba, MI, among other markets, have propelled the brand to 620 total locations, bringing the company's innovative and personalized approach to patient care to dozens of new communities across the country.

The 57 new agreements, comprising 124 new units sold, also prime the company for a successful 2025, as franchise partners develop locations in territories such as Idaho, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Missouri. Among these new owners are Darshan Mukeshbhai and his wife Stuti Sunikumar Mehta, who are opening three locations around Lansdale, PA; Mike Badino and his wife Heather, developing three clinics around Charleston, SC; and Demir Devecigil and Pinar Aypek Turker, slated to open three locations in St. Charles, MO.

"The demand for physical therapy will continue to rise as patients discover its wide range of benefits, from rehabilitation to improved performance to overall better quality of life. With FYZICAL's expertise in balance therapy, fall prevention, and pelvic health, along with everything else, we are excited to see the brand growing so rapidly," said Brian Belmont, CEO of FYZICAL. "We are extremely proud of the accomplishments we made in 2024, and could not have done it without the hard work of our talented franchise partners, physical therapists, staff, and the thousands of patients who trust our personalized approach to care day in and day out."

FYZICAL's innovative approach to physical therapy, dedication to balance and fall prevention, and its comprehensive franchise business model have resulted in a slew of new accolades for the brand in 2024. These awards include Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Best Franchise Culture and Top Recession-Proof Franchise rankings, which are based on franchisee satisfaction surveys.

Most recently, the brand was ranked at #192 on Entrepreneur's coveted 2025 Franchise 500 list, ranking #1 in the Physical Therapy category. The Franchise 500® list is widely regarded as a premier benchmark in the franchise industry, ranking brands based on its 46-year-old rigorous evaluation criteria. These include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial performance.

As FYZICAL looks to 2025, the brand is actively seeking qualified franchisees and area representatives in Palm Beach County, FL, Kansas City, MO, Cleveland, OH and more. Individuals with a genuine passion for making a positive impact on others' lives are encouraged to explore the opportunity, regardless of experience in the industries of physical therapy or business ownership. FYZICAL is proud to offer the Partnership Advantage Program, which connects licensed physical therapists with aspiring entrepreneurs to build, establish, and grow FYZICAL clinics together.

About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers:

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 620 locations that span across 46 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical.com.

