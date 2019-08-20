FYZICAL Therapy And Balance Centers Celebrates Rank On Inc. 5000 List

"On behalf of the entire FYZICAL family, it's an honor to be recognized for a third consecutive year and to be in the company of respected and well-known brands," says Brian Belmont, CEO at FYZICAL. "Our corporate and franchise teams work every day to support this successful business model and our consistent appearance on this list is testament to our entire team's commitment."

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Another hallmark of success is demonstrated through consistent growth in a company's number of franchise units. The first year FYZICAL made the Inc. 5000 in 2017, the organization had 176 franchise units in 37 states. Since that time, FYZICAL saw 93 percent growth in the number franchise units and has grown to 339 units spanning 40 states across U.S. at the end of 2018.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at Inc.com/Inc5000. For more information on FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers, visit FYZICAL.com. For more information on opening a FYZICAL franchise, visit FYZICALFranchise.com.

