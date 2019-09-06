FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers Spotlights Falls Prevention Awareness

During the first 30 days of Fall (September 23 – October 22), FYZICAL teams across the U.S. will offer FREE fall risk assessments and underscore the importance of a risk assessment based on key statistics provided by the National Council on Aging and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One in four adults over the age of 65 falls, and the risk of falling increases with age.

Nearly all hip fractures are caused by falls, and 53 percent of adults discharged for a fall related hip fracture will fall again within six months.

Falls account for 40 percent of all nursing home admissions.

Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the ER for a fall.

Every 19 minutes, an older adult will die from a fall.

The financial toll for older adult falls is expected to increase as the population ages and may reach $67.7 billion by 2020.

At FYZICAL, fall prevention is the cornerstone of our mission. Accessibility for ALL – including those using Medicare, traditional health insurance or direct pay – sets FYZICAL apart from other physical therapy providers and delivers superior outcomes.

"With technology, information and science, we can educate older adults and their caregivers on the importance of understanding the risks associated with falls," said FYZICAL CEO Brian Belmont. "It's our mission to provide valuable information that has the potential to save lives."

About FYZICAL

FYZICAL is the fastest-growing system of physical therapy, balance and healthy lifestyle centers in the United States and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. With more than 385 centers in 44 states, FYZICAL is changing the face of healthcare through accessibility and a revolutionary franchise business model. For more information on converting an existing physical therapy practice to a FYZICAL location, visit FYZICALFranchise.com. To learn more about FYZICAL, treatment protocols and to interact with the brand on social media, visit FYZICAL.com.

