FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers Teams Up With Meals on Wheels America

"Ten million seniors already face the threat of hunger in this country, and demand for Meals on Wheels will dramatically increase as the senior population continues to grow rapidly," said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. "On behalf of our network, I thank FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers for stepping up to help us tackle this challenge. With more volunteers and resources, local Meals on Wheels programs will be equipped to close the gap between those served and those in need."

"We are thrilled to announce this corporate alliance and carry out the mission of helping others in communities across the U.S.," said Brian Belmont, FYZICAL CEO. "This makes perfect sense because the spirit of both organizations align – FYZICAL is all about fall prevention, recovery and wellness and Meals on Wheels America encourages independence alongside in-home safety."

About FYZICAL

FYZICAL is the fastest-growing system of physical therapy, balance and healthy lifestyle centers in the United States and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. With more than 385 centers in 44 states, FYZICAL is changing the face of health care through accessibility and a revolutionary franchise business model. For more information on converting an existing physical therapy practice to a FYZICAL location, visit FYZICALFranchise.com. To learn more about FYZICAL, treatment protocols and to interact with the brand on social media, visit FYZICAL.com.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.

