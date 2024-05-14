Fzata is a Start-Up Stadium Finalist at BIO 2024

HALETHORPE, Md., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fzata, Inc. is honored to be selected as a finalist to pitch at Start-Up Stadium during the BIO2024 International Convention, San Diego, CA, June 3-6. BIO will host over 20,000 industry leaders from across the globe. Start-Up Stadium is designed to provide start-up companies with the opportunity to engage key members of the investment community, venture philanthropy groups, strategic partners, and non-dilutive capital partners at the world's largest biotechnology partnering event.

We are proud that The Maryland Department of Commerce has selected Fzata to join a delegation of Maryland companies attending BIO2024 and has provided Fzata with Premier Access to the BIO One-on-One Partnering system for engagement with potential pharmaceutical strategic partners and investors.

At BIO2024 Fzata will be seeking strategic partners for drugs developed from the BioPYM platform including drug candidates FZ002 for C. diff infection, FZ004 for abdominal pain, FZ006 for inflammatory bowel disease, and FZ010 for diabetes/obesity. All four drug candidates have applications in both human and animal health. FZ002 is Fzata's lead drug candidate expected to enter clinical trials in 2024. Fzata is also seeking venture investments to support Company growth. The Company is also open to co-development with pharmas interested in developing their drugs in the BioPYM platform.

"We are grateful to the BIO selection committee and Maryland Commerce for recognizing the great potential of the BioPYM platform and our lead assets," commented Dr. Zhiyong Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Fzata. "BioPYM will be a game-changer for both industry and patients in terms of safety, efficacy and access. Our room-temperature, oral biologics will drastically improve the way biologics are manufactured, distributed, stored, and administered."

About Fzata, Inc.: The Company has innovated and developed a next-generation therapeutics platform called Biotherapeutic Probiotic Yeast Medicines (BioPYM™) for oral biologics. Leveraging BioPYM, the Company is developing proprietary, novel, oral biologic therapies to treat a wide variety of GI diseases and gut-health axis disorders. BioPYM transforms probiotic yeast into a micro-factory within the gut, producing therapeutics right where the disease pathologies occur. The platform is designed to "plug and play" any gene to make any therapeutic protein including monoclonal antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, enzymes, cytokines, and hormones.

