Fzata Selected for NIH Innovation Zone and Pitching Events in Boston

HALETHORPE, Md., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fzata, Inc. will be showcased at upcoming conferences for the ongoing Series A raise supporting the first-in-class Bio engineered P robiotic Y east M edicines (BioPYM™) modality. Elizabeth Smith, Fzata's Chief Business Officer, will be pitching and available for in person partnering at the following events:

RESI, The Westin Copley Place, 3rd Floor, 10 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA. Innovator's Pitch Challenge (IPC). Pitching in Session 2 on Monday, June 5, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

The BIO International Convention, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Boston, MA. Fzata selected as NIH Innovation Zone Company. Pitching on Tuesday, June 6, 11:15 a.m., Room 104A.

Women in Bio -Greater Boston's 8th Annual Lobster Pot, 101 Seaport Avenue, Boston, MA.

Pitching on Wednesday, June 7, 12:00-6:00 p.m.

Fzata's BioPYM capsules will be life changing for those suffering with gastrointestinal disorders who routinely self-inject or require infusions of their biologic medicines. The BioPYM modality will be a game changer for biologic manufacturing, distribution and administration, replacing fragile conventional biologics with a stable oral capsule. BioPYM is designed to work "on-site" in the gut for treatment of gastrointestinal disorders like infectious diseases, inflammation, IBD, diabetes, and visceral pain. FZ002 for C. diff. infection, first-in-human phase I clinical trial is targeted for 2024. Readout will help clinically derisk all following BioPYM drug candidates.

Dr. Zhiyong Yang, President and CEO of Fzata, commented, "Fzata has been honored to be an NIH SEED company and selected for the Innovation Zone at BIO. NIH's outstanding support of BioPYM validates the very strong science underpinning our first-in-class biologics modality. We are also grateful to Women in Bio and RESI for providing us with such great venues to pitch. BioPYM is poised to disrupt the biologics space and provide an impactful alternative that will enable at home access to biologic therapies to all patients."

About Fzata, Inc.: Fzata (www.Fzata.com) is a privately held near-clinical biopharmaceutical company. The Company owns two proprietary platforms: one to generate fully humanized multi-specific antibodies and a second, BioPYM, for localized delivery of live recombinant yeast therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal related diseases and disorders. The preclinical pipeline is deep with over 10 drug candidates.

