FzioMed Announces 600,000 Units Of Oxiplex® Shipped Worldwide

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FzioMed, Inc., a leading biomaterials company, is pleased to announce that Oxiplex shipments have now passed the 600,000 unit mark.

Oxiplex is approved outside the United States in more than 70 countries and distributed under various brand names including Oxiplex, Oxiplex/SP, MediShield and Interpose.

Oxiplex is an absorbable gel applied to neural tissues following spine surgery. Oxiplex creates a temporary physical barrier between adjacent tissues and has been shown in multiple peer reviewed studies to reduce leg pain, back pain and neurologic symptoms.

"Oxiplex continues to be the most trusted adhesion barrier for spine surgery around the world," said John Krelle, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout these unusual times related to Covid-19, our employees have worked tirelessly to continue to provide this valuable product to our customers, allowing them to 'Preserve Surgical Excellence' following their surgeries."

In another exciting development, our supportive US IDE study for Oxiplex has concluded enrollment. We anticipate submitting this Level 1 data to the FDA by the end of 2020 and look forward to discussing the results with them at a future meeting. You can find more information about the study at www.Clinicaltrials.gov.

