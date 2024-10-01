FzioMed, Inc. Named One of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Southern California

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FzioMed, Inc. ("FzioMed" or the "Company"), a recognized global leader in post-surgical adhesion prevention, today announced it was recently named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Southern California. This is the second consecutive year the Company has been recognized by the annual program organized by Best Companies Group (BCG), a BridgeTower Media company.

FzioMed President and CEO Paul Mraz commented, "We are excited to repeat the recognition being named one of the "Best Places to Work SoCal." Our organization values the feedback we receive through these anonymous employee surveys that helps us appreciate how we can continuously reinforce and improve our empowering company culture. FzioMed is committed to fostering our Vision – what we call 'the Why' – and allowing our team members to meaningfully participate in helping patients and clinicians all over the world. It is gratifying to see this reflected in this recognition."

BCG selects the winners based on responses from detailed, anonymous employee surveys and ranks the winners across small, medium, and large company categories. The ranking is based on an analysis of survey responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction. Companies in Southern California that meet certain criteria and rate highest on issues that matter most to employees are highlighted.

About FzioMed, Inc.

Pioneering biomaterials since 1996, FzioMed is a vertically integrated medical device company focused exclusively on preserving surgical excellence in spine, orthopedic, abdominal/pelvic and gynecological procedures. FzioMed develops, manufactures, and commercializes surgical biomaterials used by clinicians as adhesion barriers to improve surgical outcomes and is a recognized global leader in post-surgical adhesion prevention.

FzioMed's synthetic, absorbable gel formulations are based on the Company's patented dual-polymer technology platform that provide a temporary, mechanical separation of tissues during the body's natural healing process – reducing adhesion formation. FzioMed's portfolio of adhesion barrier products are marketed in more than 70 countries under various brand names and have been used clinically since 2002 in nearly 1 million procedures worldwide.

Visit fziomed.com to learn more about FzioMed and our industry-leading products.

SOURCE FzioMed