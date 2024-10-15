FzioMed, Inc. to Highlight its Adhesion Barrier Product Solutions at the European Society for Gynecological Endoscopy (ESGE) Congress

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FzioMed, Inc. ("FzioMed" or the "Company"), a recognized global leader in post-surgical adhesion prevention, today announced it will attend the European Society of Gynecological Endoscopy (ESGE) 33rd annual congress October 27-30 in Marseille, France. The Company will showcase its innovative Oxiplex/IU® and Oxiplex/AP® adhesion barrier gels designed to reduce the formation of adhesions following intrauterine and abdominal/pelvic related surgical procedures. Since its foundation, ESGE has aimed to encourage the exchange of clinical experience, scientific thought and investigation among gynecological practitioners in minimally invasive techniques.

FzioMed's synthetic adhesion barrier products, based on the Company's patented dual-polymer technology and more than 20 years of clinical use, provide a temporary physical barrier between tissues helping prevent the formation of adhesions, reducing the incidence of postoperative pain and other complications. For intrauterine and abdominal/pelvic related surgical procedures, Oxiplex/IU and Oxiplex/AP gels and their unique applicators offer ease of use combined with proven safety and clinical efficacy.

Patrick Bellelis, MD, PhD, endometriosis specialist and minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon at the University of Sao Paolo, Brazil, will be presenting two video lectures on Tuesday, October 29 starting at 15:00 CET (UTC+01:00) titled: "Challenging Case of Deep Endometriosis with Significant Involvement of the Rectovaginal Septum" and "Postoperative Endometriosis Second Look after Application of Anti-Adhesion Viscoelastic Gel." Prof. Bellelis will also be available at FzioMed's exhibitor booth (Booth #A4) periodically throughout the congress to speak about his clinical experience with the Oxiplex family of adhesion barrier gels.

"Even with the best surgical technique, postoperative adhesions can form following abdominal, pelvic, and gynecological procedures – from hernia and bariatric procedures to hysterectomy, endometriosis, and other tubal and ovarian surgeries," stated Stephanie Cortese, Senior Vice President of Science and Technology. "These adhesions can cause a variety of complications including chronic pelvic pain, small bowel obstructions, infertility, and scarring that can complicate future surgery."

FzioMed's Adhesion Barrier Gels are provided sterile and ready to use with specialized applicators for hysteroscopic or laparoscopic use that allow for ease of application while the clear gel formula maintains local visibility. No special storage, refrigeration, mixing, or handling is required. Oxiplex/IU and Oxiplex/AP gels do not migrate after application as their unique viscosity is flowable yet remains where applied. FzioMed's portfolio of adhesion barrier products have been available since 2002 and have been used in nearly 1 million procedures worldwide.

About FzioMed, Inc.

Pioneering biomaterials since 1996, FzioMed is a vertically integrated medical device company focused exclusively on preserving surgical excellence in spine, orthopedic, abdominal/pelvic and gynecological procedures. FzioMed develops, manufactures, and commercializes surgical biomaterials used by clinicians as adhesion barriers to improve surgical outcomes and is a recognized global leader in post-surgical adhesion prevention.

FzioMed's synthetic, absorbable gel formulations are based on the Company's patented dual-polymer technology platform that provide a temporary, mechanical separation of tissues during the body's natural healing process – reducing adhesion formation. FzioMed's portfolio of adhesion barrier products are marketed in more than 70 countries under various brand names and have been used clinically since 2002 in nearly 1 million procedures worldwide.

Visit fziomed.com to learn more about FzioMed and our industry-leading products.

SOURCE FzioMed