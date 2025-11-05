Fziomed Initiates Commercialization of Oxiplex Gel in the United States

Best-in-class, synthetic, absorbable gel for use as an adjunct in lumbar spine surgery for the reduction of leg pain and neurological symptoms now available in the United States.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fziomed, Inc. ("Fziomed" or the "Company"), a recognized global leader in postsurgical adhesion prevention with the best-in-class synthetic, absorbable gel technology platform, today announced that the Company has initiated commercialization of Oxiplex® gel in the United States, indicated for reducing postoperative leg pain and neurological symptoms in adult patients undergoing lumbar spine procedures. Oxiplex is the first and only FDA authorized intraoperative gel specifically designed for this indication.

"We are proud to introduce Oxiplex in the United States, marking an important step in expanding patient access to our proven dual-polymer technology," said Ryan Bledsoe, Vice President of Marketing and Market Access at Fziomed. "This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to support surgeons with innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and advance surgical care."

"Having Oxiplex available in the U.S. provides spine surgeons with a new, evidence-based tool to address a significant unmet clinical need," said Alfred L. Rhyne, MD, orthopedic surgeon specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of spine conditions at OrthoCarolina (Charlotte, NC). "Patients will now benefit from a technology that has been validated in rigorous clinical studies and used successfully in hundreds of thousands of procedures worldwide."

Fziomed's Oxiplex is a safe, easy-to-use, absorbable, clear gel applied directly to nerves and surrounding tissues during surgery immediately prior to closure. In spine surgery, Oxiplex acts as a temporary physical barrier between adjacent tissues and has been shown in multiple peer-reviewed publications to reduce postoperative leg pain and neurological symptoms. Oxiplex gel has been available outside the United States since 2002 and has been used in more than 750,000 spine procedures worldwide for postoperative adhesion prevention.

Fziomed will attend the North American Spine Society (NASS) 40th Annual Meeting November 14-16, 2025, in Denver, Colorado, and will showcase its Oxiplex Absorbable Gel for Spine Surgery. Visit Fziomed at Booth #615 during NASS to learn more.

About Fziomed, Inc.

Pioneering biomaterials since 1996, Fziomed is a recognized global leader in postsurgical adhesion prevention focused on addressing an unmet clinical need in spine, tendon, nerve, abdominal, pelvic, and intrauterine procedures. Fziomed develops, manufactures, and commercializes best-in-class surgical biomaterials used by clinicians to Preserve Surgical ExcellenceSM and improve patient outcomes.

Fziomed is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, and has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Southern California for the past three consecutive years.

Visit fziomed.com to learn more about Fziomed and our industry-leading products.

