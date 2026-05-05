G-20 Group Partners with Forgd to Advance Transparency in Crypto Market-Making

LONDON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-20 Group, a cross-asset trading firm active in delta-one and derivatives markets since 2010, today announced a strategic partnership with Forgd to provide crypto projects with structured access to market-making activity data.

The partnership addresses a recurring challenge in the digital asset ecosystem: the lack of standardized information available to projects when selecting a liquidity partner. In the absence of comparable market-making information, selection decisions can often rely on perception rather than quantifiable disclosures.

By making historical data visible and comparable, G-20 Group and Forgd are giving founders a measurable basis for evaluating liquidity partners. Under the partnership, G-20 Group will contribute information on its market-making activities to Forgd's proprietary platform, published in an anonymized and aggregated form that respects confidentiality requirements while providing transparency for prospective clients to evaluate a historical track record.

"Assessing market-making activity has always been a challenge for project founders, and the industry needs tools for evaluating liquidity partners against consistent, measurable indicators," said Jonathan Mathai, Co-Founder and Head of Trading at G-20 Group. "We're pleased to contribute to these efforts through a partnership with Forgd, which gives founders the structured information they need to make informed selection decisions."

From Perception to Data

Through the Forgd platform, users can review G-20 Group's track record across a set of analytical views including:

Liquidity Resilience: Behaviour of order-book depth and spreads.

Behaviour of order-book depth and spreads. Operational Consistency : Uptime and service-level metrics.

: Uptime and service-level metrics. Market Impact Management: Market-making activity during periods of volatility.

By providing a longitudinal view of market-making activity, G-20 Group and Forgd are giving projects a basis for identifying liquidity partners aligned with their long-term objectives.

"G-20 Group has consistently brought an institutional approach to crypto as an asset class," said Shane Molidor, Founder of Forgd. "By making their market-making activity available to structured analysis, they are contributing to transparency in the industry."

A Rigorous RFQ Standard

G-20 Group will also integrate with Forgd's Request-for-Quotation (RFQ) workflow. This allows projects seeking market-making services to move beyond surface-level bid comparisons, and instead weigh proposals against a firm's historical track record.

"In a maturing market, founders are increasingly looking beyond headline pricing — they want to see the depth, consistency, and resilience of the liquidity behind a proposal," added Mathai. "Linking our proposals directly to our track record ensures that we are competing on the quality of our trading infrastructure and the strength of our client-focused service."

Projects can now review G-20 Group's market-making record and interact with the RFQ system via the Forgd platform. The partnership forms part of G-20 Group's broader commitment to transparency and client service in the crypto industry.

About G-20 Group

G-20 Group is a cross-asset trading firm active in delta-one and derivatives markets for more than 15 years. G-20 offers liquidity solutions, treasury management, and institutional advisory services, supported by an international team with operations across EMEA, the Americas, and APAC.

Visit www.g20.group for more information.

About Forgd

Forgd is a Web3 investment bank and advisory platform, equipping blockchain projects with essential tools for tokenomics design, market maker engagement, liquidity monitoring, and exchange listing support. With options for bespoke advisory services, or free self-service products, Forgd has empowered over 1,000 projects to navigate the Web3 landscape successfully. New projects can join for free at Forgd.com.

SOURCE G-20 Group