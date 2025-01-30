G-CON EXPANDS ITS CLEANROOM SERVICE OFFERING

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G-CON, the global leader in sustainable cleanroom solutions, today announced the expansion of its cleanroom Services offering. G-CON has always offered a variety of services including Testing, Adjusting, and Balancing (TAB) in addition to recertification of new installations and existing customers. We now provide the same services and documentation for any Class 5 (or better) cleanroom or CNC areas.

G-CON Service provides a single source for all services associated with GMP cleanrooms, for the life of the asset. Preventative maintenance ensures a customer critical space is working properly and reduces the chance of unexpected events that could halt production. Scheduled re-certification and TAB services reduce the risk of non-compliance and potential fines

Anne Jones, the CEO of G-CON, says, "We are expanding our capabilities and resources to support our customers, both POD and GCS modular installations. As our installed base continues to grow, the demand all Service has also increased. A cleanroom is the heart of many biopharma companies. We help our customers get the most out of their investment and extend the life of their cleanrooms."

For more information on G-CON Cleanroom Services, please visit www.gconbio.com/services.

About G-CON

G-CON specializes in the design and construction of advanced cleanroom solutions for a wide range of industries. G-CON works closely with customers and A&Es to provide solutions that meet their specific needs, building PODular cleanrooms offsite, and providing modular and hybrid construction options. These offerings enable rapid deployment and easy configuration of cleanrooms while delivering the highest quality facilities, quickly and on time and on budget as well. For more information visit www.gconbio.com

SOURCE G-CON Manufacturing