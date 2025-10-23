G-CON Manufacturing Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

College Station Site Reaffirms Commitment to Quality in POD® Design, Manufacturing, and Installation Processes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G-CON Manufacturing, the global leader in prefabricated cleanroom POD® solutions, today announced that its College Station facility has successfully passed its 2025 recertification audit and will continue to be certified to the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standard.

The recertification covers POD® design, manufacturing, and installation processes, underscoring G-CON's ongoing commitment to delivering consistent quality and continual improvement across all aspects of production and service.

"Achieving recertification to ISO 9001:2015 reflects the strength of our quality management systems and the dedication of our team to uphold the highest standards," said Leon Esteva, Director of Quality Assurance at G-CON. "Our customers trust G-CON for reliability and excellence, and this certification reinforces that commitment to every POD® we design, build, and deliver."

The ISO 9001:2015 standard is internationally recognized as the benchmark for quality management systems, focusing on process optimization, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement. G-CON's adherence to this standard ensures that its products consistently meet regulatory and customer requirements while driving efficiency and innovation within its operations.

G-CON first achieved ISO 9001 certification in 2017 and has renewed its certification through subsequent recertifications, demonstrating a long-term dedication to operational excellence, quality assurance, and customer confidence.

About G-CON

G-CON specializes in the design and construction of advanced cleanroom solutions for a wide range of industries. G-CON works closely with customers and A&Es to provide solutions that meet their specific needs, building PODular cleanrooms offsite, and providing modular and hybrid construction options. These offerings enable rapid deployment and easy configuration of cleanrooms while delivering the highest quality facilities, quickly and on time and on budget as well. For more information visit www.gconbio.com

