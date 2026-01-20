G-CON Manufacturing, Inc. Announces New President and CEO

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-CON Manufacturing Inc., the global leader in prefabricated and modular cleanroom systems, today announced the appointment of Robert Pedersen as President and CEO.

Robert Pedersen, CEO

Robert brings more than 15 years of executive leadership experience across global manufacturing, engineered solutions, and technology-driven organizations. Prior to joining G-CON, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of PPM Technologies Holdings LLC, where he successfully led strategic growth initiatives, operational transformation, and organizational integration within a larger enterprise platform. His disciplined leadership approach, combined with deep expertise in manufacturing environments and business transformation, positions G-CON for continued innovation and sustainable growth under his direction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert as CEO," said Gary Knight, Chair of G-CON's Board of Directors. "His extensive manufacturing background, combined with deep experience in engineered products businesses, aligns perfectly with our vision for G-CON. The Board looks forward to working closely with Robert to unlock significant growth while continuing to deliver exceptional product quality and service for our customers."

"I'm honored to join G-CON as CEO and excited to work alongside an exceptional team to bring innovative cleanroom solutions to market," commented Pedersen. "G-CON's expertise in prefabricated PODs and modular cleanroom components uniquely positions the company to drive innovation and accelerate growth. Our strong on-site and remote service offerings are a core part of our value proposition, ensuring customers receive tailored solutions and their cleanrooms operate reliably 24/7/365."

About G-CON Manufacturing

G-CON specializes in the design and construction of advanced cleanroom systems for a wide range of industries. G-CON works closely with its clients to provide solutions that meet their specific needs, leveraging its innovative product portfolio and expertise in modular and prefabricated cleanroom construction. These offerings enable rapid deployment installation and assembly of its cleanrooms, delivering the highest quality facilities, on time and on budget. For more information visit www.gconbio.com

