G-CON PODs Successfully Delivered for Cell Therapy Manufacturing on an Accelerated Timeline

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G-CON Manufacturing, the leader in prefabricated, flexible cleanroom solutions, has successfully delivered and installed 3 PODs to a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company for cell therapy manufacturing. With the assistance of G-CON Building Services, a subsidiary of G-CON Manufacturing, Inc. that provides host facility project management solutions, the project was completed within the client's required schedule due to the simultaneous facility design-build process and off-site POD construction.

"G-CON Building Services and G-CON Manufacturing partnered on this project with GCBS serving as the single point of contact for the customer," said Blake Williams, Vice President of Operations at G-CON Manufacturing. "At GCBS' direction, all host facility subcontractors integrated very well with the PODs. This project was a testament to the fact that rigorous planning and project execution lead to better results."