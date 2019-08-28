G-Core Labs Introduced a Unique Cloud Object Storage Service Integrated With CDN

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Core Labs, the international provider of cloud and edge solutions for content delivery, hosting and security headquartered in Luxembourg, is expanding its product line and introducing a unique hot class cloud object storage with 99.99% level of data availability and safety. The solution is integrated with the company's international content delivery network consisting of 50+ points of presence on 5 continents and included in the Guinness Book of Records. It allows to provide the cloud storage with average response time of 30 ms and this is one of the best results in the international market (according to the independent analytical system Citrix).

The storage is suitable for any business and allows to effectively work with an expanding amount of data without any limits. The storage is used by providers of highly loaded multimedia online services, maintaining the availability of their video and audio hostings and photo stocks using data replication; mass media, online stores, game developers and publishers and many others. The storage is also adapted for working with business data, including statistics and analytics, transaction histories, electronic documents etc.

Clients can choose storage in Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Singapore or in one of the USA cities: Miami, Ashburn or Hillsboro. Locations in the CIS also will be available soon. The advantages of the new G-Core Labs product also include support of SFTP and SSH protocols*, the ability to flexibly synchronize data using rsync or scp and to connect to the storage with a public SSH key or password, API integration with Amazon S3, 24/7 technical support and also integration with other G-Core Labs solutions, including with company's cloud services.

"G-Core Labs storage will be one of the most efficient solutions on the market from the point of view of technological capabilities and pricing policy, allowing to reduce the cost of cloud storage of content and business data by more than 50% compared to current offers on the market. In fact, we are talking on enterprise level hot storage at the prices of cold one. It also includes the pay-as-you-go charging format", - said Dmitry Samoshkin, G-Core Labs vice president of products.

More information on G-Core Labs cloud object storage is available by the link, https://gcorelabs.com/storage/

*available protocols may vary by region

