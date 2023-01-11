G-CSFPEG-G-CSF Market Set to Reach at USD 5,685.40 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth and Competitors Outlook

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "G-CSFPEG-G-CSF Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. An all-inclusive G-CSFPEG-G-CSF market report is a broad study about the market which tells about what is the market status in the forecast period of 2023-2030. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. G-CSFPEG-G-CSF market study also analyses the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global G-CSF/ PEG-G-CSF market is expected to reach the value of USD 5,685.40 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Download Sample Copy of G-CSFPEG-G-CSF Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-g-csf-peg-g-csf-market

Market Overview:

Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) is a medication used to treat neutropenia. This is a disease in which the number of white blood cells is lower than average and is caused by some forms of chemotherapy. The main types of G-CSF are lenograstim (Granocyte), filgrastim (Neupogen, zarzio, nivestim, accofil), long-acting (pegylated) filgrastim (pegfilgrastim, neulasta, pelmeg, ziextenco), and lipegfilgrastim (lonquex). Lenograstim is a glycosylated recombinant therapeutic agent that is chemically similar or identical to naturally occurring human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF). Various products include tablets and capsules and treat cancer, blood disorders, growth hormone deficiency, and chronic and autoimmune diseases.

The increase in cancer prevention in developed countries and governments have introduced conscious initiatives to educate early treatment, promoting the global sales market of biosimilar G-CSF. Grafeel, Colstim, Neukine and Filcad, which are approved biosimilars and are also cost-effective and readily available in developing countries, will lead to significant market growth. China and India are the countries where the number of cancer patients is increasing, which is likely to boost the global market. Thus, the use of biosimilars helps in reducing the healthcare costs of patients compared to the use of original biologics, which increases the demand in the global G-CSF Biosimilars sales market. Due to the complex biological manufacturing processes of individual biosimilars, the costs of biosimilars are not as low as generics. Growing prevalence of autoimmune and rare chronic diseases is expected to drive the segmental market's growth.

Opportunities for Players:

The use of biosimilars helps reduce healthcare costs for patients

Biosimilars have the potential to fundamentally change healthcare by providing more affordable, equally effective treatments for patients and providing more treatment options for physicians. Developing biosimilars requires rigorous analysis to demonstrate their equivalence to the reference product and ensure no clinically meaningful differences in their safety, efficacy, and purity. As a result, health systems can channel long-term savings into overall improvements in patient care. To help create a thriving biosimilar market and ensure patient access, policymakers can take steps to reduce or eliminate the cost of biosimilars and encourage physicians to prescribe biosimilars compared to Europe.

Some of the major players operating in the G-CSFPEG-G-CSF market are:

USV Private Limited,

Viatris Inc.,

Biocon,

Fresenius Kabi AG,

Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering Co., Ltd.,

Amgen Inc.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Sandoz International GmbH,

Apotex Inc.,

Cadila Pharmaceuticals,

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.,

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.,

Coherus BioSciences,

Accord Healthcare,

NAPP PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED.,

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,

Mundipharma International,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.,

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals

Get Full PDF Research Report to Understand More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-g-csf-peg-g-csf-market

Recent Developments

In July 2018 , Accord Healthcare , a subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., launched a pegfilgrastim biosimilar across Europe after being given Green Light for Pelgraz® (pegfilgrastim) by CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use). This product launched helped the company to expand their business across Europe .

, , a subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., launched a pegfilgrastim biosimilar across after being given Green Light for Pelgraz® (pegfilgrastim) by CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use). This product launched helped the company to expand their business across . In March 2022 , Kashiv Biosciences announced the approval of its Biologics License Application (BLA) for filgrastim-ayow, a biosimilar referencing Neupogen by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product is marketed under the proprietary name RELEUKO.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the G-CSFPEG-G-CSF market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the G-CSFPEG-G-CSF Market

Market Dynamics: G-CSFPEG-G-CSF Market

Growing incidences of blood cancers and cancer diseases

Cancer is a general term for many diseases that can affect any part of the body. Other terms used for cancer are malignant tumors and neoplasm. One of the characteristics of cancer is the rapid formation of abnormal cells that grow beyond normal limits and can invade neighboring parts of the body and spread to other organs; the latter process is called metastasis. Extensive metastases are the leading cause of cancer death.

Filgrastim is a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (GCSF) that helps increase the number of neutrophils in the blood. Filgrastim and pegfilgrastim are highly used to increase white blood cells after cancer chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

Increasing cases of febrile neutropenia

Febrile neutropenia refers to fever during significant neutropenia. If a patient is neutropenic, their risk of infection may be higher than usual, and the severity of a particular infection may also be higher. Febrile neutropenia is the most common life-threatening complication of cancer treatment; its treatment is often an oncological emergency.

Febrile neutropenia is neutropenia accompanied by fever. Neutropenia refers to a decrease in the concentration of neutrophils in the blood. Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell that help fight infections as part of the immune system. The Infectious Diseases Society of America defines neutropenia as an absolute neutrophil count (ANC) of less than 1500 cells/mm3. The risk of infection and neutropenic fever increases dramatically with severe neutropenia, defined as an absolute neutrophil count (ANC) of less than 500 cells/mm3. Fever is defined as a single oral temperature greater than or equal to 101° Fahrenheit (38.3° Celsius) or a persistent temperature greater than or equal to 100.4° Fahrenheit (38.0° Celsius) or greater for one hour or longer.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-g-csf-peg-g-csf-market

Key Industry Segmentation: G-CSFPEG-G-CSF Market

GLOBAL G-CSF / PEG-G-CSF MARKET, BY INDICATION

Neutropenia

Oncology

Chronic And Autoimmune Diseases

Blood Disorders

Growth Hormone Deficiency

GLOBAL G-CSF / PEG-G-CSF MARKET, BY DOSAGE

Mono

Combination

GLOBAL G-CSF / PEG-G-CSF MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

GLOBAL G-CSF / PEG-G-CSF MARKET, BY PACKAGING

Single Use Vials

Pre Filled Syringes

GLOBAL G-CSF / PEG-G-CSF MARKET, BY END USER

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

GLOBAL G-CSF / PEG-G-CSF MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Regional Analysis/Insights: G-CSFPEG-G-CSF Market

The G-CSF/ PEG-G-CSF market report comprises od the countries Mexico, Columbia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Rest of LATAM, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, U.A.E, Kuwait, Oman, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Europe is dominating due to the presence of key market players in the largest consumer market with high GDP. U.S. is expected to grow due to its latest advanced technology and inventions in the G-CSF/ PEG-G-CSF.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global G-CSFPEG-G-CSF Market: Regulations Market Overview Global G-Csfpeg-G-Csf Market, By Indication Global G-Csfpeg-G-Csf Market, By Dosage Global G-Csfpeg-G-Csf Market, By Route Of Administration Global G-Csfpeg-G-Csf Market, By Packaging Global G-CSFPEG-G-CSF Market, By End User Global G-CSFPEG-G-CSF Market, By Distribution Channel Global G-CSFPEG-G-CSF Market, By Region Global G-CSFPEG-G-CSF Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table of contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-g-csf-peg-g-csf-market

Explore More Reports:

Neutropenia Market, By Type (Congenital Neutropenia, Idiopathic Neutropenia, Cyclic Neutropenia, Autoimmune Neutropenia, Others), Treatment (Antibiotic Therapy, Colony-Stimulating Factor Therapy, Granulocyte Transfusion, Splenectomy Procedure, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Speciality Centres, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-neutropenia-market

Congenital Neutropenia Treatment Market, By Type (Idiopathic, Cyclic, Autoimmune Neutropenia), Treatment (Antibiotic Therapy, Colony-Stimulating Factor Therapy, Granulocyte Transfusion, Splenectomy Procedure and Others), Route of Administration (renteral, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Speciality Centres, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-congenital-neutropenia-treatment-market

Cyclic Neutropenia Treatment Market, By Treatment (Antibiotics, Corticosteroids, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF), Bone Marrow Transplant, Genetic Counseling, Others), Diagnosis (Blood Tests, Genetic Test, Others), Symptoms (Fever, Recurring Gum Problems and Loose Teeth, Skin Infections, Sore Throat, Lung Infections, Sores in the Mouth, Digestive System Infections, Fatigue, Overall Feeling of not Being Well, Others), Dosage (Injection, Tablets, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Others), End-Users (Clinic, Hospital, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cyclic-neutropenia-treatment-market

Interventional Oncology Devices Market, By Product Type (Embolization Devices, Ablation Devices, Support Devices, Next-Gen Devices), Cancer Type (Liver Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bone Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Others), Procedure (Thermal Tumor Ablation, Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation, Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization, Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy, Transcatheter Arterial Embolization/Bland Embolization), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-interventional-oncology-devices-market

Hematology Oncology Market, By Hematology Product (Hematology Analyzers, Hematology Reagents, Flow Cytometers, Hematology Cell Counters, Slide Strainers, Coagulation Analyzers, Hematology Testing, Centrifuges, Hemoglobin meters, Others), Oncology Drug Class Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy), Oncology Indication (Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Esophagus Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Others), Applications (Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Blood Screening, Diabetes, HIV, Auto – Immune Diseases), End Users (Hospitals, Clinical Testing Institutes, Patient Self- Testing, Other End- Users) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hematology-oncology-market

Immuno-Oncology (IO) Market, By Type (Immune Cell Therapy (CAR-T), Monoclonal Antibodies, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cytokines, Cancer Vaccines, Others), Targets (LAG-3, anti-CTLA-4, MAGE-A3, VEGF, HDAC, STING, TIM-3, TGF-Beta, OX40, Others), Indication (Malignant Tumors, Benign Tumors, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-immuno-oncology-market

Oncology Molecular Diagnostic Market, By Type (Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Others), Product (Instruments, Reagents, Others), Test Location (Clinics and Other Establishments, Point of Care), Technology (PCR, In Situ Hybridization, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Chips and Microarrays, Mass Spectrometry, Sequencing, Transcription Mediated Amplification, Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-oncology-molecular-diagnostic-market

Growth Hormone Deficiency Market, By Type (Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency, Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency), Route of Administration (Intravenous, Intramuscular, Others), Treatment (Pharmacological Therapy, Recombinant Human Growth Hormone, Human Pituitary Gland Extracts, Surgery), Diagnosis (Blood Tests, Imaging Tests, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-growth-hormone-deficiency-market

Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Market, By Type (Acquired, Congenital, Idiopathic), Treatment (Growth Hormone Shots, Others), Diagnosis (Blood Tests, X-Ray, CT Scan, MRI, GH Stimulation Test, Others), Symptoms (A Younger-Looking Face, Delayed Puberty, A Chubby Body Build, Impaired Hair Growth, Others), Dosage (Injection, Others), Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Others), End-Users (Clinic, Hospital, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pediatric-growth-hormone-deficiency-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research